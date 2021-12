A suspicious object found near Sather Dam on Sunday in McKenzie County is not a threat to the public, police said in a press release on Monday.

McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office says they found a white PVC object that resembled an explosive device near the dam and through an investigation, discovered the device had been discharged at an unknown date and time.

The sheriff’s office says the case is still under investigation and if you have any information, call them at 701-842-6010.