In December, KX News got many nominations for our Remarkable Women contest from across our viewing area.

Our goal is to highlight the incredible work done by women at their jobs, in their personal lives and in our communities.

The winner this year will receive $1,000 to donate to the charity of her choice — and that woman is Suzi Sobolik.

Sobolik is a mother of three, a physical therapist, city commissioner, leader of youth programs and so much more.

She says even those labeled as “remarkable women” go through obstacles. — but that those can sometimes get you closer to your destiny.

“One of the turning moments in my life was when my third child was one, and he was in daycare and he was biting and I thought my life was going pretty good, I had a full-time job, I was doing some volunteering, I was raising three kids, I have a great husband…and then all of a sudden it was like oh I guess my moming was failing,” she said.

After this rough patch, she was able to focus on what mattered most to her which was her family and her community.

She says being a Remarkable Woman is all about giving back in any way that you can.

“A Remarkable Woman, in my mind, is very empowered and never empowered by crushing other people but empowered by lifting up all those around her,” Sobolik said.

Sobolik is proud to announce that she will be giving back and donating that $1,000 to the Connect Medical Clinic in Dickinson.

“Connect Medical Clinic — when women and even men that come in, in troubled times, their goal for everyone that walks into that clinic door is to empower them and to make them feel special and loved, and so that they can make good decisions for themselves and just be good people and so I think that, that clinic is something that embodies remarkable,” she added.

KX spoke with the clinic’s executive director and nurse, Tara Zettel, who says they are excited to receive the donation.

Zettel says ever since she first met Sobolik, she has felt like she’s known her for years and was in awe when hearing about the donation.

“So grateful and like in awe, and I feel like I’m still in like a little bit of shock because it feels like such an honor to be, of all the amazing organizations that are in Dickinson, and she is a native to Dickinson, you know she grew up here so she knows like what the community needs, she’s so involved in the community. So for her to endorse the work that we’re doing just feels like an honor,” said Zettel.

The clinic plans to use the money for its Well Women’s program and mobile medical services.

“I know that there are remarkable women doing remarkable things and I just feel like Suzi is so deserving of this honor, she’s a wonderful person, and I’m very grateful to have her as a friend, and as our city commissioner and involved with our youth,” said Zettel.

Sobolik adds for anyone out there seeking to be a standout leader…

“To achieve things you have to complete the task, so it’s not always about how you start it’s about how you finish. So make sure as you take on projects, complete them and complete them just as strong as you started.”

Congratulations, Suzi!