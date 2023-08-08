BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota has a newly redesigned driver’s license, but you don’t have to trade in your current one yet.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says your current driver’s license is good until the expiration date on the card. Then, when you renew, you’ll be issued a card in the new design.

The new design features the North Dakota badlands and includes a sunrise ultraviolet image along with an updated state logo.

The new card also incorporates state-of-the-art technology designed to make it more difficult to counterfeit. North Dakota is the first state to have the “squircle” which is a square and circle that contains a “dynamic look-through element.” There is also an ultraviolet response for the optically variable ghost portrait over the photo.

The initial rollout began last week in Bismarck, but the newly designed card will become available in other cities throughout the month.

You can view the new driver’s license, and other types of state-issued IDs, here.