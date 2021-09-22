Taste the Tradition: Bismarck’s Broadway Grill & Tavern

In this week’s Taste The Tradition, we went to the west side of downtown Bismarck to visit the Broadway Grill & Tavern.

The location of the Broadway Grill & Tavern at 100 West Broadway may seem, at first, to be a somewhat strange location for a restaurant — but it’s exactly where the owner, Carla Pine, wanted it.

“I wanted to open up a restaurant and be able to provide for the whole neighborhood and the facility. So, we ended up buying this property and building the condos and the whole building and doing the restaurant on the first floor,” Pine said.

That was eight years ago, and Pine is pleased with what’s happened since. The restaurant’s wine list is impressive, with wine sold by the bottle or the glass.

Broadway also offers a number of specialty cocktails including a blueberry lemonade margarita and a cucumber margarita.

The starter’s menu includes crab cakes, bison wild rice meatballs and Truffle parm fries.

For your meal, there’s the house burger made with bison as well as salmon, coffee-rubbed flatiron steak and smoked chicken pasta.

With the varied menu of food and drink, the clientele for the restaurant is just as diverse.

“We have quite a few people, a lot of businesspeople from the downtown area, that come here. People that do business in the building, people that live down the street but just want to walk here and enjoy the night and sit for a beverage or stop to eat dinner or stop for an appetizer,” Pine said.

Of course, during the warmer months, the restaurant’s patio is enjoyed by many of the customers

Broadway Grill & Tavern opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.