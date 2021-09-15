Taste the Tradition: Dickinson staple Baker Boy providing baked goods for over half a century

As part of our Taste the Tradition series, we’ve been exploring the many different flavors North Dakota has to offer. Next, we visited a staple in the city of Dickinson: Baker Boy.

Before moving to Dickinson, Baker Boy opened in 1955 in Hebron by Marvin Moos.

“My dad bought the bakery he worked in in high school before going off to the Navy in World War II,” said Guy Moos, the president of Baker Boy.

Baker Boy has continued to evolve over the years. From just three employees to a 6,000 square foot factory in West Dickinson with 300 products to choose from.

“And since that time we’ve grown to 235 employees,” said Moos.

On any given week day, you’ll find approximately 100 employees working in the Baker Boy factory creating a variety of baked goods like this French bread from scratch.

“The quality workforce that southwestern North Dakota has always provided us and I think that’s one of the reasons we continue to grow. Our people are conscientious to making great high quality products,” said Moos.

As most businesses took a hit during the pandemic, Baker Boy says it used it as an opportunity to be innovative and introduce new products.

“We introduced a line of individually wrapped doughnuts. We did that because of the pandemic because we had customers. We had different customers interested in packaged products. So we are manufacturing, our dug out an old packaging machine and we started packaging our already finished doughnuts,” said Dustin Monke, the marketing manager for Baker Boy.

Baker Boy provides products to schools, restaurants and super markets from coast to coast.

On average, they see 35 to 40 freezer trucks ride out of Dickinson on a weekly basis.

Moos says the community of Dickinson has been the best home for their company and has been very supportive throughout the years.

When they have the opportunity, Baker Boy says they give back where it’s needed.