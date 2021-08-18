Taste the Tradition: Family owned and operated, Nite Train Pizza has been serving Minot for over 30 years

For this week’s Taste the Tradition, we’re taking a closer look at some of the oldest restaurants in our community.

Nite Train Pizza has been serving memorable meals to Minot and the surrounding areas since 1988.

Family owned and operated by the Troxel Family, Nite Train Pizza has all types of pizzas with everything being freshly made the day of.

“We handmake basically everything. It’s all our own recipes. My mom is the master bread maker so she came up with the recipes years and years and years ago,” General Manager Daphne Cassim said.

When Cassim was younger, she remembers her dad always wanted to own a restaurant, and Nite Train was his answer. Now that her parents are older she has taken over as general manager at Nite Train Pizza.

She said keeping this restaurant family-owned was important for her.

“They put so much work into it when I was younger, my mom would work 16-17 hour days that first couple years we were open,” Cassim said. “Just all that work that they put into it being able to keep that going and they’ve really built something here in Minot.”

And how do you keep a business up and running for over 30 years? Owner Irene Troxel said this…

“Just being here, being on top of things making sure that things go like they should go,” Troxel said.

Troxel said when they first opened the biggest question was will people come and will they like us. 30 years later, both Cassim and Troxel said they wouldn’t still be open without their loyal customers.

“It’s wonderful, it’s the only way we exist,” Troxel said.

“I would say we have the most loyal customers that exist because we have people that have been coming in weekly since we opened,” Cassim said.

Cassim said since taking over her kids have also started working at the restaurant. She said she loves having the family together.