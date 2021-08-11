Taste the Tradition: Ohm’s Café in Mandan — a place for everyone

We’re taking a closer look at another one of Bismarck-Mandan’s oldest restaurants.

We stopped by Ohm’s Café to see why it’s been in the community for so long.

Ohm’s Café sits right on Main Street in the heart of Mandan, and it’s been around since April of 1947.

“The hometown cafe. That local family type of feeling. You know? You’re never an outsider,” said Sadra Groebner.

You might be surprised to learn that the café once had a lunch counter, and even housed a potato chip factory.

“The interior is way different. Back in the ’40s, it was a horseshoe-shaped lunch counter. The horseshoe counter and the potato chip factory was in the basement,” Rhonda Schantz, the owner of Ohm’s Café.

While the interior has changed, the heart and soul of the business lives on. Schantz has been the owner for five years but tells us it’s been in the family for quite some time.

“My dad’s here every day for coffee. My mom still works here every day. She makes all the pies, and the soups, and the homemade cheese buttons and the homemade fleischkuekle. It’s part of our family. It has been for over 20 years,” said Schantz.

“I’ve been coming since my children were little. My 14-year-old son is now a dishwasher here. My husband works on the road, so when he comes home, this is the first place we go for breakfast in the morning,” said Heather Faris.

One customer says Ohm’s is a place of comfort and community.

“I walk in and I can smile at everybody because I know who they are. I’ve seen them before. Quite a few times. We know some of them by name. Some of the regulars. I guess I’m one of the regulars now, after so many years,” said Sadra Groebner.

We asked the owner what’s next for the business.

“I think if I keep it small, my customers don’t suffer. My staff doesn’t suffer. And they get the more personal relationship with the customers. And the staff gets the more personal relationship with my staff,” said Schantz.

A place for everyone — Ohm’s is a tiny little restaurant, but one that has a big heart and room for all to come, relax and enjoy.

You don’t want to miss it.

Ohm’s prides itself on serving homecooked food and even serves up breakfast all day.

