Taste the Tradition: Pirogue Grille, a ‘go-to destination’ in Bismarck

In our next Taste The tradition, we featured a restaurant known as a destination.

Visitors from out of state or those celebrating birthdays and anniversaries have made Pirogue Grille in Bismarck a go-to spot.

Later this month, the Pirogue Grille and its owners, Stuart and Cheryl Tracy, will celebrate its 16th anniversary. On Sept. 20, 2005, the restaurant opened its doors at 121 North 4th Street.

“It’s about creating memories and being in a spot where people can do that,” said Stuart.

Over the years, Stuart and Cheryl have created many memories of their own.

Since the very beginning, the couple has paid attention to the details and they say this has helped the restaurant succeed.

“I think it’s the attention to food and attention to the service and also the cleanliness. So, we’re consistent with all three of these areas and you find that you have ladies and gentlemen serving and it makes a difference,” said Stuart.

As many ingredients as possible are locally sourced.

“Right now, this evening, we’ve got a really nice local tomato and summer bean salad. We’re also using the tomatoes with some local peppers for a salsa to go with the New Zealand fish,” he said.

There’s one product, in particular, that is on the menu every night — bison.

That protein along with other local favorites is one reason that many people come, and keep coming, to the restaurant.

“They’re enthralled. You can tell some nights when you get a lot of travelers because you’ll see a lot of walleye and you’ll see a lot of bison and you’ll see a lot of venison sausage go out the kitchen window,” said Stuart.

The crisp white tablecloths that lie beneath the immaculately arranged dishes, glasses and silverware are indicative of the restaurant’s commitment to providing its guests with a meal and an evening that is

sure to be remembered.

And, if you’ve wondered about the name, the Pirogue Grille, owners say it was chosen as an homage to the area.

A pirogue is a hollowed-out type of canoe that Lewis and Clark used when they explored the Louisiana Purchase.