TAT Law Enforcement asking for help in search of missing 37-year-old woman

Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement is asking for help in the search for missing 37-year-old Bonita Casarez.

According to a missing person flyer on the MHA Emergency Operations Center Facebook page, Casarez left Watford City on foot on Thursday around 3 a.m.

She was last seen walking south on Highway 22 between mile markers 123-124 around 5:30 a.m. CT. Her phone is off and her family has not heard from her.

Casarez is described as 5’6″ and of average build with brown hair and brown eyes.

TAT Law Enforcement, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, MHA EOC, Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, North Dakota National Guard, McKenzie County Emergency Management and other agencies are working together and sharing resources in an attempt to locate her.

Searches for Casarez have already been conducted on Highway 22 from mile marker 141 to 122 and will resume early Friday morning north of mile marker 141 on Highway 23 Junction.

If you have any information on where Casarez may be, contact TAT Law Enforcement at 701-627-3617.