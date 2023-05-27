Video of the protest is courtesy of Buffalo’s Fire

New Town, N.D. (KXNET) — Three Affiliated Tribal members participated in a protest in New Town, Saturday.

The protest, organized by the MHA Nation General Council, ‘We the People’, protested against the current Tribal Council’s financial decisions.

People spoke against the Tribal Council, who they feel are misspending money, not acting in the best interest of the tribe, and violating their constitution.

This comes after Chairman Mark Fox announced the purchase of Las Vegas properties, and the renovation of Four Bears casino, costing hundreds of millions of dollars.

Members walked, chanted, and rode on horses, around New Town, speaking about their disapprovement of recent tribal decisions and the lack of transparency from Chairman Fox.

Protesters said they hope this brings attention to their concerns and spark change within the Tribal Council.