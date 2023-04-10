BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Tax Department is gently reminding people that the deadline for filing your federal and North Dakota tax returns is Tuesday, April 18.

On that day, the state tax department plans to operate extended office hours — 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. — to help answer any last-minute tax questions.

You can, of course, contact them during their normal office hours between now and April 18.

You can go online at tax.nd.gov for forms, information and other help.

The department also notes there are a lot of interesting tax deductions available to people to help lower their tax bill.

For example, the department points to things like costs from landscaping, costs associated with pregnancy and even costs associated with bows and arrows.

The IRS allows you to deduct a portion of these and other items on your income taxes, but only if you are eligible for itemized deductions.

On a related note, the tax department also reminds renters that there is still time to submit an application for the North Dakota Renter’s Refund Program. This program provides a partial refund up to $400 on rent for a renter’s place of residence. You can learn more about the program here.