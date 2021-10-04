Tax extension deadline looming

The IRS is reminding North Dakotans they only have 11 days left to pay up.

The agency says 32,800 residents who asked for an extension to file their 2020 tax return only have until Oct. 15 to file and avoid being penalized.

The IRS says there’s usually no penalty for failure to file if you’re due a refund, however, people who wait too long to file and claim a refund risk losing it altogether.

The safest and fastest way to get a refund is to file electronically and have your refund electronically deposited into your bank.