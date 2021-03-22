Tax questions answered by a local CPA

With everything that transpired over the last year, this tax season brings many changes.

We sat down with a local Certified Public Accountant for some clarity.

For one thing: Can you claim expenses you incurred while working at home?

Kenneth Krumm with Krumm and Associates says no, only if you are self employed.

Another dramatic change was made about a week ago.

$10,200 in unemployment benefits dating back to 2020 cannot be taxed.

“Most the software industry, the IRS, they’re all scrambling with rewrites to get these put into place. We were concerned that we would have to amend a lot of the returns that were done before that. And had unemployment benefits, but the IRS is looking to see if they could put it in their system and catch it and fix it on their end,” explained Krumm.

Another change is the child tax credit as part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law earlier this month.

It allows parents with little or no income to qualify for the credit which they wouldn’t have before.

It also eliminates credits for high-income households.

Krumm says parents could see monthly payments as early as July.

“If we have a tax plan that’s put in place in the fall time that’s increasing taxes, which for the most part is and it’s retroactive to the first of the year then you’ve had nine months of withholdings that are under-withheld. Possibility your refund gets reduced or you owe money,” said Krumm.

The monthly payments will range from $250-300 per child.