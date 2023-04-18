(KXNET) — If a recent survey is correct, a third of all Americans either aren’t aware or are only now becoming aware that their tax returns are due today, April 18.

Perhaps more surprising, more than half of all members of Generation Z don’t know they need to have their taxes done today.

Those are among the results of a survey by tax-deferred information website IPX1031, which also found North Dakota ranks in the top five states for the most tax day procrastinators per capita.

Why do people put off doing their tax returns? According to the survey, 33 percent said it’s because they think doing their taxes is too complicated or too stressful. Another 20 percent believe doing their taxes takes too much time. And 30 percent say they put off doing their taxes because they know they’re not getting a refund or they’re afraid they’ll end up owing money to the government.

However, those who put off doing their taxes for fear of owing money will turn out to be right if they don’t file by midnight tonight, April 18. That’s because missing the deadline to file can result in late penalties that could eat up any refund you’re entitled to or result in a tax bill that only keeps growing the longer the return isn’t filed.

Here are some tips to help you meet the tax filing deadline. Keep in mind, tax preparation services, whether in person or online, will cost you some money to complete and file:

Search for a tax preparation service. It’s last minute, of course, but many tax preparation services in town anticipate late-minute tax rushes. Search for “tax preparation services bismarck, nd” to get a list of who’s in town to help you. Substitute “bismarck” for any town near you to get a closer list. If you can shop, you can do taxes. Walmart, for example, has tax preparers in-house as a side service. Bring in your tax paperwork, pick up some eggs and milk, and get your taxes done. Use an online tax preparation site. TurboTax, TaxAct, TaxSlayer, H&R Block, Free TaxUSA — these are only a few of the websites where you can go online, answer some questions, enter data, and file your federal and state tax returns from the convenience of your computer. A search on “online tax preparation services” or “file taxes online” will bring up a starting list of services — you just pick, choose, and file. North Dakota’s tax office can help. If you need some guidance on what to do, contact the North Dakota Office of the State Tax Commissioner. They will have staff on hand until 6:00 p.m. tonight to answer your questions and point you in the right direction. You can visit their tax information website at www.tax.nd.gov, or by calling 701-328-1247. File for an extension. If you absolutely, positively can’t make the tax deadline, you have an option: File for an extension, which gives you until Oct. 15 to file your tax return. Here’s the thing, though: You still have to file an extension request form by the midnight, April 18 regular tax deadline and pay an estimate of what you think you might owe (unless you think you’ll owe nothing or you anticipate a refund). If you underestimate what you think you might owe, you’ll end up paying the difference plus penalties. Here’s an IRS page with more information on getting a tax extension.

The best thing to do, of course, is to do your taxes now and file before the deadline. You may just discover that doing your taxes is a lot easier than you thought and less complicated than you anticipated.