Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Taxable sales down in 2020 around North Dakota

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota sales tax is feeling not only the effects of the ongoing pandemic but also the drastic decrease in oil prices.

Going into 2020, the state’s tax commissioner was expecting a 5 to 6 percent increase in sales tax.

Once the pandemic began, that all changed and they were already anticipating a drastic drop.

But the state’s tax commissioner told KX that the almost 14 percent drop was actually less than what they predicted.

He also says the oil industry has played a role, as states like Bismarck and Fargo had less of a drop, oil cities like Williston saw almost a 40 percent decrease.

“We’re forecasting out now for the next two years and we do expect for the state and for local governments a bit of resurgence of sales tax, but at a reasonable growth rate,” explained Ryan Rauschenberger.

Rauschenberger says what did increase was the retail trade tax because more people are shopping online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News