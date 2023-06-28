BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Despite inflation, high interest rates and other financial challenges, people continue to spend more in North Dakota than in the past year.

According to figures released by the North Dakota Tax Commissioner’s office, taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of 2023 are up 21 percent, compared to the same time frame in 2022.

State taxable sales and purchases for January, February and March of 2023 totaled nearly $6 billion.

“We experienced significant year-over-year growth throughout 2022 in taxable sales and purchases. That same is continuing into 2023, reflecting our strong state economy,” said North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

Fourteen out of 15 major industry sectors report taxable sales and purchases increases when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Most notably, the mining and oil extraction sector increased by $258 million (a 59 percent increase) and the wholesale trade sector increased by $429 million (a 41 percent increase).

“North Dakota’s largest two industries, energy and agriculture, again led the way. Both benefitted from favorable commodity pricing during the first quarter. Associated sales tax collections influenced by those sectors, were also a factor in the state’s eighth consecutive quarter of growth,” Kroshus explained.

North Dakota taxes collected by remote sellers totaled $7.2 million during the first quarter of 2023, up 5 percent over the first quarter of 2022, when $6.9 million was collected. Remote sellers are those doing business in North Dakota over the Internet, mail order or telephone without having a physical presence in the state.

Since 2018, over $79 million in North Dakota taxes have been collected by remote sellers.

Percent changes in total taxable sales for the first quarter of 2023 (compared to the first quarter of 2022) for the four largest cities in North Dakota were:

Bismarck – Increase of 5.7 percent

Minot – Increase of 15.5 percent

Fargo – Increase of 5.5 percent

Grand Forks – Increase of 15.8 percent

Of the 50 largest cities in North Dakota, the highest percentage of increases for the first quarter of 2023 (compared to the first quarter of 2022) were:

New Town – Increase of 148.7 percent

Hazen – Increase of 134.8 percent

Crosby – Increase of 59.3 percent

Hillsboro – Increase of 58.6 percent

Harvey – Increase of 58.4 percent

Counties with the highest percentage of increases for the first quarter of 2023 (compared to the first quarter of 2022) were:

Billings County – Increase of 98.8 percent

Mountrail County – Increase of 81.4 percent

Logan County – Increase of 61.6 percent

Mercer County – Increase of 60.5 percent

Grant County – Increase of 56.4 percent

The complete data for the first quarter of 2023 North Dakota Sales and Use Tax Statistical Report can be accessed at www.tax.nd.gov/data.