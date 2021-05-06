Tears fill crowd after Wachter Middle School athlete wins 100-meter dash

What a day at the Wachter Middle School track meet as a new winner is crowned in the boy’s 100-meter dash.

There was a lot on the line on Thursday — like love, kindness and true sportsmanship.

This was Grady Christensen’s third track meet.

Grady has down syndrome and in his first track meet, he came in dead last.

Today, in the last heat, Grady tried again.

His buddies at Wachter planned to run alongside him…

But you’ll notice that a boy from a different school — who was in the lead, and who does not know Grady — noticed what was going on behind him.

At that moment the unidentified leader slowed way down (you know, may have pulled a hamstring or something…)

It was then Grady pulled into the lead, finishing first in his heat!

The crowd cheered. We’re told there wasn’t a dry eye in the stands.

And Grady celebrated.

He was the clear winner of the 100-meter dash, but the rest of those kids…real winners too.

Congrats to all, parents and coaches included.