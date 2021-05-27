Teen charged after gun found in backpack at Williston school

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy accused of bringing a gun to Williston Middle School has been arrested and charged.

Williston police responded to a call shortly after 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a weapon on school property.

Officers on scene discovered a firearm within a backpack.

Williston Middle School and Bakken Elementary School were placed on lockdown during the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe it’s an isolated incident and don’t believe there is an active threat to the student, staff, or community members.