NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A routine traffic stop in West Fargo on the morning of Sunday, December 10th, led to the arrest of a teenager — who is now facing four separate charges after illicit substances were found in his vehicle.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at some point during the early hours of the day in question, officers stopped a Ford Taurus for a window tint violation in West Fargo. The driver of the Taurus — an 18-year-old man from Fargo — showed signs of impairment, and was placed under arrest for driving while under the influence of drugs.

After the man was arrested, a probable cause search of the Taurus resulted in the discovery of multiple narcotics (including marijuana, cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia) as well as a Glock firearm.

The 18-year-old is now facing two felony charges of Possession of Marijuana and Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, and two misdemeanors for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, and Resisting Arrest.