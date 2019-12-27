Teenager Charged with Two Counts of Negligent Homicide Following Fatal Summer Crash

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

An 18-year-old Williston man is charged with two counts of negligent homicide following a car crash this summer.

On July 11th of this year, the young man was cited for failing to yield at the intersection of 58th Street West and US Highway 2 North of Williston.

Court documents state multiple witnesses saw the man pull out in front of a Hyundai Santa Fe. Causing a crash that ended up taking the life of a 28-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child.

The man faces two Class C felonies and has his first court appearance on January 22nd in Williams County.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Christopher Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christopher Chase"

New Zones

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Zones"

Mighty Mo Coffee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mighty Mo Coffee"

Mountain Lion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mountain Lion"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-27-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-27-19"

Girl Scout Troop gives back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Troop gives back"

st marys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "st marys basketball"

class b basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "class b basketball"

MEDEVAC TRAINING

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEDEVAC TRAINING"

Your Health First: Nootropics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Health First: Nootropics"

Magic City Investigations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Investigations"

Thursday, December 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

LANDSLIDE UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "LANDSLIDE UPDATE"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19"

hoopster tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "hoopster tournament"

high school wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school wrestling"

girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "girls basketball"

Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

1994 St Mary's pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "1994 St Mary's pt 2"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge