Teenager Charged with Two Counts of Negligent Homicide Following Fatal Summer Crash

An 18-year-old Williston man is charged with two counts of negligent homicide following a car crash this summer.

On July 11th of this year, the young man was cited for failing to yield at the intersection of 58th Street West and US Highway 2 North of Williston.

Court documents state multiple witnesses saw the man pull out in front of a Hyundai Santa Fe. Causing a crash that ended up taking the life of a 28-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child.

The man faces two Class C felonies and has his first court appearance on January 22nd in Williams County.