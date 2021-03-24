Ten Commandments bill gets a “do-pass” recommendation in committee hearing

North Dakota is one step closer to seeing the Ten Commandments displayed in classrooms throughout the state.

Senate Bill 2308 passed the senate last month, with a 34 to 13 vote.

Wednesday, lawmakers heard testimonies from both sides, as the House Judiciary meeting took place.

Those who introduced the bill say it’s a matter of serving the majority, and their only concerns come from a federal level.

“The Supreme Court, it’s kind of murky waters. They sit under the Ten Commandments. I suggest we demolish that if we can’t have Ten Commandments in our little school in North Dakota. This country was founded on Judeo-Christian values, whether people like it or not. We try to rewrite our history.

That’s not going to help any of us,” said Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal.

Myrdal says there is a school board immunity from liability clause included at the bottom of the bill that should cover state lawsuits

On the other side of the argument, those who oppose the bill say children already have the right to engage in religious exercise, and it’s a matter of equality.

“There’s a difference between this kind of voluntary, school-led religious exercise and something that seems like it is a school-sponsored promotion of a certain religion. It’s a little disheartening to see that people don’t quite understand that bills like this could really harm students in school,” said Janna Farly, with the North Dakota ACLU.

The committee gave the legislation a do-pass recommendation.

The House will take the bill to vote at a later date.