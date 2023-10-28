BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Texas man has been arrested in Horace, ND, after a rollover crash caused by driving under the influence.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, a GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on 45th street two miles east of Horace in Rural Cass County when its driver lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the GMC entered the east ditch and struck a mailbox. The driver then overcorrected the car, causing it to enter the west ditch before rolling into a residential yard.

When Highway Patrol officers arrived on the scene, the man — a 51-year-old from Hitchcock, TX — was arrested for both Driving under the Influence and DUI Refusal (both of which are misdemeanor offenses).

The crash currently remains under investigation.