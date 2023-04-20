WATFORD CITY, ND (KXNET) — A one-vehicle rollover near Watford City Thursday morning seriously injured a Texas man.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old Buda, Texas man was driving south on Highway 73, east of Watford City around 7:30 a.m., when he apparently lost control of his vehicle.

The crash report indicates the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled over, ejecting the driver.

The man was taken by ambulance to the McKenzie County Hospital and then flown to Trinity Health in Minot with what authorities called “serious life-threatening injuries.”

The accident remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.