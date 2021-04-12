Thai Salad with Sunshine Sauce

A months-long investigation into the poaching of about 10, and possibly more, whitetail bucks in Barnes County beginning in 2019 has ended with the conviction of four men.

"We charged them with only the ones that we could prove, which was right around 10 bucks,” said Greg Hastings, North Dakota Game and Fish Department warden in Jamestown and lead investigator in the case. “We suspected there were more deer taken, but we honestly don’t know."