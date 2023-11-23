BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Thanksgiving is a great time to band together with your family and friends, and leave the stress and worry of the world at the door as you bond over a hearty meal. Even during the holiday season, though, it’s important to keep safety in mind — especially if you plan on hitting the road once the festivities end.

In a recent survey, Ohio Lawyer John Fitch analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regarding the number of fatal motor vehicle crashes reported on major United States holidays. Here, it was determined that while summer events like Memorial Day, Labor Day, and the Fourth of July are all dangerous days for drivers, it is Thanksgiving that holds the dubious title of the most dangerous time to be on the road.

Holiday Month of Fatalities Day of Fatalities % On-The-Day Change Memorial Day 106 381 259 Fourth of July 115 376 227 Labor Day 118 332 181 Halloween 116 105 -9 Thanksgiving 109 405 272 Christmas 103 297 188 New Year’s Eve 103 87 -16 New Year’s Day 91 108 19

According to the data, Thanksgiving boasts not only the largest average number of fatalities per day, but also the highest on-the-day percentage change between it and the rest of the month– with accidents on Thanksgiving alone being almost triple the number killed throughout all of November. While the exact reason for this tremendous increase is unknown, John Fitch believes that it could be due to “Blackout Wednesday” — a custom in which participants engage in binge drinking on the night before feasting with their family.

“It’s a well-known fact people travel to spend time with their friends and family on holidays,” explains a John Fitch spokesperson, “so naturally, there’s going to be more traffic on the roads in the run-up to a major event like Christmas or Halloween. With increased traffic comes increased risk – particularly for celebrations that can run quite late, like on New Year’s Day, as people are likely to be tired from the night before and therefore may struggle to concentrate as well as they would do normally.”

On the subject of specific holidays, it is worth noting that not every special day results in such a large number of accidents. In fact, in some cases — such as Halloween and New Year’s Eve — the average number of daily fatalities actively decreases compared to the rest of the month. The reasons for this vary, but Fitch notes that partying and trick-or-treating often prevent individuals from driving and potentially causing a crash.

“If you plan to travel,” the spokesperson continues, “you need to be conscious of your condition and consider your safety on the road. Ask yourself, are you okay to be driving? Have you slept enough? Will the alcohol be out of your system? Only when the answer is yes to all of those is it safe to drive.”

In order to learn how to stay safe on the road — even during holidays — visit Vision Zero’s website here.