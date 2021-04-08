The Banquet, a well-known community meal service, is planning on ramping up its efforts to better serve the growing need in our community.

Before the pandemic, they would serve anywhere from 800 to 1,000 meals a week. With COVID numbers on the decline and people feeling more comfortable going out, they now have quite a bit more on their plate.

The Banquet currently serves meals four days out of the week but plans to change that to every day. They even have plans to move into a new facility.

“We’re just growing. The Banquet feels that it needs to have a meal served every day. Our mission is just to feed anybody and everybody that wants to come in and have a nutritious hot meal for free,” said Karla Eisenbeisz, The Banquet Executive Director.

The Banquet will be moving to the Dream Center in Bismarck later this fall. They are also currently in need of more sponsors.

