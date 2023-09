STACKER — For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in North Dakota using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

1 / 23

Dirk Wierenga // Shutterstock

#23. McHenry County, North Dakota

– Population: 5,420

– Median home value: $119,500 (82% own)

– Median rent: $671 (18% own)

– Median household income: $71,612

– Top public schools: Velva High School (grade B+), Anamoose Elementary School (grade B), Velva Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Velva (grade B minus), Towner (grade B minus), Anamoose (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: grade C+

2 / 23

Tanyarmorgan2436 // Shutterstock

#22. McKenzie County, North Dakota

– Population: 13,762

– Median home value: $309,400 (60% own)

– Median rent: $1,149 (40% own)

– Median household income: $78,442

– Top public schools: East Fairview Elementary School (grade A+), Watford City High School (grade C+), Watford City Middle School (grade C)

– Top private schools: Johnson Corners Christian Academy (grade A)

– Top places to live: Yellowstone Township (grade B), Watford City (grade B minus), Mandaree (grade C+)

3 / 23

Danita Delimont // Shutterstock

#21. Ransom County, North Dakota

– Population: 5,679

– Median home value: $137,400 (75% own)

– Median rent: $798 (25% own)

– Median household income: $67,480

– Top public schools: Lisbon High School (grade B minus), Lisbon Middle School (grade B minus), Lisbon Elementary School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: Island Park Township (grade B), Lisbon (grade B), Big Bend Township (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: grade C+

4 / 23

northlight // Shutterstock

#20. Mercer County, North Dakota

– Population: 8,405

– Median home value: $169,400 (84% own)

– Median rent: $841 (16% own)

– Median household income: $78,547

– Top public schools: Hazen High School (grade B+), Hazen Middle-High School (grade B minus), Beulah Middle School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: Beulah (grade B), Hazen (grade B+), Golden Valley (grade C+)

– Top places to live: grade B minus

5 / 23

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#19. Stutsman County, North Dakota

– Population: 21,678

– Median home value: $171,300 (63% own)

– Median rent: $724 (37% own)

– Median household income: $54,652

– Top public schools: William S. Gussner Elementary School (grade A minus), Louis L’Amour Elementary School (grade A minus), Jamestown Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: St. John’s Academy (grade unavailable), Anne Carlsen Center (grade unavailable), Hillcrest Seventh-day Adventist Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Jamestown (grade B), Kensal (grade B+), Bloom Township (grade B)

6 / 23

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#18. Rolette County, North Dakota

– Population: 12,508

– Median home value: $82,300 (69% own)

– Median rent: $466 (31% own)

– Median household income: $49,434

– Top public schools: Rolette High School (grade B minus), Rolette Elementary School (grade B minus), Mt. Pleasant Elementary School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: St. Ann’s Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Rolette (grade B+), Rolla (grade B), Dunseith (grade B minus)

7 / 23

Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#17. Ward County, North Dakota

– Population: 69,686

– Median home value: $224,200 (60% own)

– Median rent: $951 (40% own)

– Median household income: $72,227

– Top public schools: Sawyer Elementary School (grade A+), Memorial Middle School (grade A minus), North Plains Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Bishop Ryan Catholic School (grade A minus), Our Redeemer’s Christian School (grade B), Little Flower Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Minot (grade B), Makoti (grade A minus), Berthold (grade B)

8 / 23

Canva

#16. Williams County, North Dakota

– Population: 38,460

– Median home value: $240,700 (55% own)

– Median rent: $993 (45% own)

– Median household income: $80,142

– Top public schools: Grenora Elementary School (grade B+), Tioga High School (grade C+), Eight Mile High School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: Williston Trinity Christian School (grade B+), St. Josephs Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Williston (grade B), Williston Township (grade B+), Grenora (grade B+)

9 / 23

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#15. Bottineau County, North Dakota

– Population: 6,442

– Median home value: $165,000 (82% own)

– Median rent: $813 (18% own)

– Median household income: $68,095

– Top public schools: Bottineau Elementary School (grade B), Bottineau Junior/Senior High School (grade B minus), Westhope High School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: Whitteron Township (grade B+), Lansford (grade B+), Bottineau (grade B+)

– Top places to live: grade B

10 / 23

Smpalmero // Shutterstock

#14. McLean County, North Dakota

– Population: 9,788

– Median home value: $200,600 (82% own)

– Median rent: $720 (18% own)

– Median household income: $72,324

– Top public schools: Wilton Elementary School (grade B+), Washburn Elementary School (grade B+), Underwood Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Washburn (grade B+), Wilton (grade B), Garrison (grade B)

– Top places to live: grade B minus

11 / 23

Kit Leong // Shutterstock

#13. Mountrail County, North Dakota

– Population: 9,717

– Median home value: $175,100 (61% own)

– Median rent: $774 (39% own)

– Median household income: $76,520

– Top public schools: North Shore Plaza Elementary School (grade A minus), North Shore Plaza High School (grade B), Stanley High School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: New Town (grade B+), Stanley (grade B), Plaza (grade B)

– Top places to live: grade B+

12 / 23

Michael Coddington // Shutterstock

#12. Ramsey County, North Dakota

– Population: 11,638

– Median home value: $168,500 (59% own)

– Median rent: $620 (41% own)

– Median household income: $55,534

– Top public schools: Sweetwater Elementary School (grade A), Central Middle School (grade B minus), Minnie H. Kindergarten Center (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: St. Joseph School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Devils Lake (grade B), South Minnewaukan Township (grade A minus), Edmore (grade B+)

13 / 23

Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#11. Stark County, North Dakota

– Population: 32,710

– Median home value: $238,700 (63% own)

– Median rent: $913 (37% own)

– Median household income: $70,364

– Top public schools: Jefferson Elementary School (grade B), Prairie Rose Elementary School (grade B), South Heart Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Trinity Junior High & High School (grade B+), Hope Christian Academy (grade B), Trinity Elementary School West (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Dickinson (grade B), Taylor (grade B+), South Heart (grade B)

14 / 23

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#10. Benson County, North Dakota

– Population: 6,090

– Median home value: $80,900 (70% own)

– Median rent: $446 (30% own)

– Median household income: $54,375

– Top public schools: Leeds Elementary School (grade B+), Maddock Elementary School (grade B+), Maddock High School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: Maddock (grade B), Leeds (grade B), Minnewaukan (grade B)

– Top places to live: grade B

15 / 23

Canva

#9. Barnes County, North Dakota

– Population: 10,869

– Median home value: $146,800 (75% own)

– Median rent: $728 (25% own)

– Median household income: $64,016

– Top public schools: Valley City Junior High School (grade A minus), Barnes County North Elementary School (grade B+), Barnes County North Public School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: St. Catherine Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Valley City (grade B+), Marsh Township (grade A minus), Eckelson Township (grade B)

16 / 23

Canva

#8. Richland County, North Dakota

– Population: 16,546

– Median home value: $142,000 (71% own)

– Median rent: $670 (29% own)

– Median household income: $62,481

– Top public schools: Wyndmere Elementary School (grade A minus), Richland Elementary School (grade B+), Wyndmere High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: St. John’s School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Wahpeton (grade B minus), Colfax (grade A), Walcott (grade B+)

17 / 23

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#7. Morton County, North Dakota

– Population: 32,916

– Median home value: $220,200 (73% own)

– Median rent: $913 (27% own)

– Median household income: $75,177

– Top public schools: Flasher Elementary School (grade B+), Hebron Elementary School (grade B+), Prairie View Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: St. Joseph Elementary School (grade unavailable), Christ the King Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Mandan (grade B), Hebron (grade B+), Flasher (grade B)

18 / 23

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#6. Pembina County, North Dakota

– Population: 6,912

– Median home value: $102,100 (74% own)

– Median rent: $623 (26% own)

– Median household income: $61,795

– Top public schools: North Border Pembina Elementary School (grade A), Valley-Edinburg Elementary School – Crystal (grade A minus), North Border Walhalla Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Pembina (grade B+), St. Thomas (grade B+), Neche (grade B+)

– Top places to live: grade B+

19 / 23

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#5. Dickey County, North Dakota

– Population: 5,013

– Median home value: $135,400 (80% own)

– Median rent: $668 (20% own)

– Median household income: $58,267

– Top public schools: Ellendale Elementary School (grade A minus), Oakes Elementary School (grade B+), Oakes High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Ellendale (grade A minus), Bear Creek Township (grade B+), Ellendale Township (grade B+)

– Top places to live: grade B+

20 / 23

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#4. Grand Forks County, North Dakota

– Population: 73,101

– Median home value: $215,200 (49% own)

– Median rent: $860 (51% own)

– Median household income: $57,213

– Top public schools: Manvel Elementary School (grade A), Nathan Twining Middle School (grade A), J. Nelson Kelly Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Michael’s School (grade unavailable), Holy Family School (grade unavailable), Forest River School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Grand Forks (grade B+), Michigan Township (grade A minus), Thompson (grade A minus)

21 / 23

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#3. Traill County, North Dakota

– Population: 8,008

– Median home value: $152,700 (75% own)

– Median rent: $675 (25% own)

– Median household income: $73,113

– Top public schools: May-Port CG Middle School (grade A minus), Peter Boe Jr. Elementary School (grade B), Hillsboro Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Hillsboro (grade A), Buxton (grade B+), Portland (grade B+)

– Top places to live: grade A minus

https://a3aca5a356912788044b4908d1856793.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

22 / 23

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#2. Burleigh County, North Dakota

– Population: 97,895

– Median home value: $274,200 (71% own)

– Median rent: $909 (29% own)

– Median household income: $76,043

– Top public schools: Centennial Elementary School (grade A minus), Sunrise Elementary School (grade A minus), Century High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Dakota Adventist Academy (grade A minus), St. Mary’s Central High School (grade B+), Shiloh Christian School (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Bismarck (grade B+), Lincoln (grade B), Painted Woods Township (grade A)

23 / 23

Guy William // Shutterstock

#1. Cass County, North Dakota

– Population: 182,992

– Median home value: $244,000 (53% own)

– Median rent: $851 (47% own)

– Median household income: $68,718

– Top public schools: Longfellow Elementary School (grade A), Fargo Davies High School (grade A), Kindred Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Oak Grove Lutheran School (grade A), Shanley High School & Sullivan Middle School (grade A minus), Nativity Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Longfellow (grade A+), Woodhaven (grade A), Northport (grade A)

This article originally appeared on Stacker, and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.