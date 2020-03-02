The cause of a major apartment building fire in Minot is ‘undetermined’

The Minot Fire Department says the cause of a downtown apartment building fire on February 26th is undetermined.
The fire in the Hall’s Apartment building started shortly after midnight on February 26th.
The fire started in a first floor apartment on the west side of the building.

“We’ve completed our initial investigation, but we are still processing a lot of information. Due to the compromised integrity of the structure, it’s been very difficult for the investigation team to determine a direct cause. At this time, an incendiary fire is not suspected,” said Fire Marshall Dean Lenertz.

The building has been deemed unsafe by the City building inspectors.
The building has been turned back over to the management company.
26 of 28 apartments were occupied at the time of the blaze.

Engines from all four of Minot’s fire stations responded to the fire, including more than 30 Fire Department personnel. Six firefighters received treatment for minor injuries.

