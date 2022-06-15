The culture and traditions of Indigenous people are rich with history.

Pow wows are one of the many ways Native American culture is celebrated and brought to the forefront.

The Santee-Lucky Mound Pow Wow is one of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation’s most significant events.

The four-day event will include drum sessions, dance competitions, authentic food and a horseshoe tournament.

Representatives from several area tribes will gather to share their Native American legends as well as teach youth there all about the culture.

The event is said to be loved by many and is a very family-friendly event.

“The dancing and the singing and just listening to the heartbeat of the drum going, it just gives you a good feeling in you, that your culture is here and your people are here, we’re celebrating together,” said Three Affiliated Tribes NE Segment Administrator Monica Dixon.

The Santee-Lucky Mound Pow Wow will be held in Parshall next week from Thursday, June 23 through Sunday, June 26.

For times, head to the Parshall Luckymound Community Facebook page.