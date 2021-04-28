The Dream Center in Bismarck breaks ground on new facility

The U.S. Census estimates that 9.2% of the population of Bismarck does not have the resources to support themselves or their families. But a nonprofit is hoping to change that.

Ground was broken on The Dream Center’s new facility on Wednesday. The organization is dedicated to assisting low-income families, seniors and various other individuals without restrictions or judgment, all for free.

The Dream Center will house The Banquet, a free meal ministry, a food pantry, a chapel and offices for other agencies to provide assistance. Jim Barnhardt, the founder of the Dream Center, says it’s been a long time coming but he’s excited to see it all come together.

“You know this has been a vision, May 29th it’ll be five years ago that I had the vision to do this. My wife, Cindy, has been so supportive of this whole thing. You know after I had the vision, I asked her that morning what do you think? And she said you know what you need to do so, she’s kept me doing it the whole time,” said Barnhardt.

Construction on the Dream Center is estimated to take six to seven months. Barnhardt hopes they can be up and running by Christmas.