NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Eight candidates took the stage in Milwaukee for the first debate ahead of the 2024 presidential election, including North Dakota Governor, Doug Burgum. Your election headquarters has the latest on all the action.

The night started with each candidate taking the stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Which is a fitting battleground with it being one of the most important swing states in previous presidential elections.

But there were some curve balls before they even took the stage.. one being Gov. Burgum’s injury to his Achilles in a basketball game the night before. But that didn’t stop him from taking his place at his podium. Along with Former President Donald Trump announcing on social media, that he wouldn’t be there at all. Instead appearing in a pre-recorded interview with Tucker-Carlson that aired at the same time as the debate.

But will there be a possible dark horse situation now that the debate went on without him? Only time will tell.

The debate began with questions surrounding the state of the economy and inflation.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says the state of our economy is solely due to the Democrats and the Biden Administration’s decision-making and spending. He feels the way to fix it is by making the pockets of the middle class sustainable.

“Our country is in decline. this decline is not inevitable, it’s a choice. we need to send Joe Biden back to his basement,” said DeSantis.

But former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said both sides have contributed to inflation and America’s debt. With AMB Haley citing the Trump-Pence administration adding $8TN dollars to the national debt.

She said, “The truth is that Biden didn’t do this to us, our Republicans did this to us too when they passed a $2.2TN COVID stimulus bill.”

Vivek Ramaswamy shared his thoughts on the topic saying the way to fix the economy is through more oil drilling and taking action against the environmental red tape that he feels is acting as a ‘wet blanket’ on the economy.

“I’m the only person on this stage who isn’t bought and paid for. The climate change agenda is a hoax. Anti-carbon agenda wet blanket on our economy. More people dying from climate change policies,” said Ramaswamy.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie responded, “The last person in one of these debates who stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘what’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here’ was Barack Obama and I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur.” Christie believes his experience governing as a Republican in a blue state, could be just what this country needs to come together.

Gov. Doug Burgum got a word in saying the way to bring down inflation is by gaining financial independence from China.

“Our economy is being crushed by Biden’s energy policies, which are raising the costs of every product you buy,” Gov. Burgum said. “One thing that I will do as president, I will secure the border. I will get this economy sprinting, not crawling like it is right now.”

Another hot topic was the federal abortion Ban. And although all eight candidates are pro-life, Gov. Burgum said he doesn’t agree abortion should be decided in Washington.

“We should not have a federal abortion ban, we should not, it’s the 10th Amendment,” said Gov. Burgum.

The Gov. of South Carolina, Tim Scott, also weighed in on the abortion discussion, “We can’t leave it to Illinois, we can’t leave it to Minnesota. We must solve that issue”

Although the candidates steered clear from talking about Former President Donald Trump for the most part in the first hour of the debate, his recent indictments became a topic, later on.

When commentators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum asked the candidates if Trump was to be found guilty as charged, by a show of hands who would still support him as the Republican nominee? Everyone’s hands went up, except the former Governor of Arkansaw Asa Hutchinson. But he did make a promise.

“I pledge to reduce by 10% our federal non-defense workforce,” said Hutchinson. “The solution is new leadership that can bring bold ideas to America and bring out the best of America.”

Other topics debated: The US’s role in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, immigration, lethal force for border protection, education, gender, and the war on drugs, along with many more topics covered in the two-hour-long debate.

The numbers show Former Vice President Mike Pence talked the most during the debate. He feels what America needs is someone experienced with a level head.

“I think unquestionably I am best prepared, the most tested, most qualified, most proven conservative in this race.”

It’s clear that all of these candidates have one thing in common, they all want to improve our country. And there’s much more to be discussed about how they plan to do that if they become President.

They will get that chance at the second Republican presidential primary debate on September 27 in Simi Valley, California.