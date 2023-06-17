BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer is upon us, and there’s no better time to head down to the ballpark to watch the Bismarck Larks in action. But during your time being taken out to the ball game, you might have noticed that the players aren’t the only ones on the field. Many of the skits, games and crowd cheers are led by a series of promoters and event coordinators — the leader of which is a well-known figure in the BisMan community.

If you’re a frequent flier with the Larks, you’ll surely recognize the team’s Director of Entertainment and On-Field Host, Joe Zollo — if not for his black and yellow overalls signed by countless young fans, then for his appearances leading the many different intervals acts that take place during home games. But there’s a lot that goes into preparing these acts — and the work Joe does for the Larks — that isn’t visible on the field.

While in previous years, our ‘The Green Room’ periodical has consisted solely of guests who have previously appeared on Studio 701, there’s nothing to say we can’t take the room on the road, and take the opportunity to speak with interesting individuals throughout Bismarck and beyond. In order to learn more about the history of the on-field host, KX News sat down with Joe in order to talk to him about his arrival in North Dakota, his career with the Larks, and what goes into the day-to-day process of planning what the fans see at the stadium.

The Wind-Up

Zollo has always had a love of sports — he grew up in a sports-loving household in New Hampshire, began playing Tee-Ball at age three, and continued to try nearly every sport through his college and high school years (even traveling the country with a nationally-ranked Flag Football team). As such, it’s only natural that he would take this interest further as he grew.

Although you wouldn’t be able to tell from a glance, Joe is actually a relatively recent addition to the Larks team, having joined up in February 2021. However, even as far back as college, he’s gained plenty of the experience needed in his current career. In college, Joe started as one of the leading voices of the Club Fantasy FFL Podcast (a title he continues to hold today). Even before the podcast, though, Joe has also had an interest in audio: In fact, one of his original intended pursuits in college was Recording Arts before eventually deciding on Sports Marketing.

“I had no idea where I wanted to go,” he recalls, “until about halfway through my degree program at Full Sail University. I took a digital production class and learned how to do video editing, and how to use a camera. I also had an internship with a minor league hockey team — the Orlando Solar Bears — which kind of drew me into that entertainment and content creation side of sports. After that, I knew that was the side that I wanted to dive into.”

However, his transition from a podcast host to an on-field one was unexpected, to say the least — even for Joe himself.

“When I came up here,” Joe states, “I originally came up as a content creator, and had no intention of on-field hosting. One day in July of 2021, the main on-field host came down with Strep Throat. Me being comfortable on the microphone, I offered to work opposite him on the field so he wasn’t alone, and also so he had someone to bounce off of. The first game went by, we got really good fan feedback, and then we finished off the rest of the season.”

The positive feedback led to Joe eventually taking over the position of On-Field Host in 2022, and later to where he now resides as the Director of Entertainment.

“It wasn’t something that was planned, per se,” he adds, “but something that I was very happy that did happen.”

When the time came for him to adapt to the new role, Joe states that his experience hosting the podcast and speaking with others was invaluable in adjusting to the situation.

“Coming up as a content creator means knowing where the camera is, knowing what looks good in front of the camera, and knowing what looks good behind the camera,” he explains. “When I’m out there, I know what’s going to look good for the fans, social media content, website content, or anything like that. From a podcast standpoint, it was just getting comfortable with a microphone. Every week is a live show — we do 52+ live shows every single year, sometimes twice or three times a week during the NFL season — so it’s a lot of repetition. As that progresses and moves forward, it becomes more and more comfortable, and it’s gotten me to the point where I am today, where I can just go out there and talk about anything to anybody, and have fun doing so.”

Sketchy Entertainment

When we see a sketch, game, or theme night at the stadium, we tend not to think too much about it (other than how cute or entertaining it is). However, as Zollo states, there’s a long process behind the scenes that is necessary to not only create these skits, but ensure that the Larks have a constant stream of new ideas to test with their audiences.

“We have an entire team of people, that I help lead, that come up with the 150 different games we have currently in our Rolodex,” Joe explains. “We have over 70 mascot skits that we comb over, and come up with new things each and every week. It’s a lot of inspiration from other teams, inspiration from pop culture, and random things we think could be funny.“

Once an idea makes it through the Larks think tank, Joe gives his final approval on whether or not it can go into the show. The real test of the sketch or theme night, however, is how the Larks fans respond.

“If it works,” says Joe, “We keep it in there, and rotate it throughout the season and future seasons. If it doesn’t work, we normally take it out, tweak it, and try to make it better. The Theme Nights, on the other hand, are just normally randomly concocted off of what we know our fans might enjoy. Harry Potter and Star Wars are common ones. We’ve also gotten feedback that guests like WWE, Jurassic Park, and Elvis, so we’re adding those in, too. They’re hit or misses — sometimes we miss, but we always try to aim for the hit, obviously.

In order to be a host at the Larks stadium, it takes a combination of expression, silliness, and openness. This is something that Joe says he’s learned in his time serving on the field, and one that he uses to help keep the crowds coming back for more.

“I’ve had the privilege of being able to do different things with hosting,” Joe says. “During my first year on the field in 2022, I was just being me, seeing what worked, and for the most part, fans really liked it. I know when I’m out there, if what I said works — you can usually tell fan response in the moment — you normally keep doing it to bring the energy.”

How exactly this energy comes to the stadium can take multiple forms, but the most common in the Larks stadium are those that involve humor — regardless of whose expense the jokes are made at. At times this can become a case of improvising whatever comes to mind, even if that includes a three-minute lip-synch to ‘Let it Go’ during a fireworks display.

“I’m a dancer, so fans love watching me do that,” Joe states. “Improv comedy is something fans always like and enjoy. Macsot skits are popular, but you have to ask, ‘how can I make fun of myself? How can I get Clark involved and make him look silly?’ I wouldn’t say there’s rhyme or reason to what I do, it’s just what I think is funny and what I think the fans would like. You’re never going to know what works unless you try.”

Zollo also says that these activities and improvisations are essential when it comes to keeping the enthusiasm of fans up, especially during games where the Larks find themselves getting blown out.

Team Relationships

While Joe’s career has not lasted too long, he states that he can already see the impact it has on the community — if not for the overwhelming response at the stadium, then from how people react to him outside of it.

“I do get recognized when I go out in public, especially by kids,” Joe says. I try to wear my overalls, too, as part of being the brand ambassador. I know I get introduced every game, and my name is said throughout the season to fans, but I’m still enamored when people walk up to me and know my name. It’s really cool, and something I never expected to see.”

But it’s not just Joe that deserves the praise — he also stresses the importance of every member of the Larks, from the think tanks to the announcers to anyone who helps make the Larks stadium a great place to be.

From a show standpoint, it’s never just one person,” he notes. “I think when I came in, we had a major culture shift, and the fan response to it was fantastic. We’re early in the season, but I think this year’s response has been good, too. Fans seem to be enjoying not just what I’m putting out as the host, but our whole new promo team, the games we come up with, and everything we’re doing.”

Connection between the players, hosts, and other Larks crew is also important, and as Joe shows, these groups can bridge the gaps and make connections of their own. This is especially important for the field hosts, who often rope players into the sketches and contests in between games.

“I’m probably the main point of contact with the players in terms of who they talk to in the front office,” Joe explains. “Every game day, I’m down there with them, talking with them. They know my face and my name. You’ll also have returners from previous years who do know you, have good chemistry with you, and know the drill of what you’re looking for. Those guys are a lot of fun to mess around with — they know why they’re here. They came back not just for baseball, but for the fans, and to put on a fun show for the community.”

For a Lark

While there’s plenty of reasons for Joe to be seen as a big name in the community, it’s important for him to take into account the nature of his job — and how he owes more than a good show to the individuals who come to Larks games.

“I feel very fortunate to be able to do this,” Zollo states. “There’s plenty of teams out there that have hosts and things like that, but when you break down how impactful you can be to a community… well, I wouldn’t have a job without 1,900 people filling the ballpark every night. Even after Bismarck, if I move on to another team orsomething like that, I feel like it would be dumb of me to not always be humble, and to always remember that I do not have a job without fans. I’m sure there are fans of me, and that’s great,” he says, “but if we don’t have fans for the team and can’t put butts in seats for a great show, then I don’t have a job. I know that, and never take it for granted.”

It’s this idea, as well as the community response to him, that helps Joe make connections with fans of the Larks.

“Unless I’m in a dead rush to catch a plane or go to the hospital, I’ll always take the time to talk to a fan,” Joe states. “To take the photo, sign the autograph, to do anything. It’s those little moments that then grow that emotional connection between the fan and the team, and the fan and you.”

And although Joe does consider himself to be a good host, he is constantly seeking to improve himself — for both his own improvement, and as part of his goal to keep entertaining the fans who he shares the stadium with every game day.

“I want to get better, not just for myself, but for the fans,” Joe explains. “If I’m getting better, they’re getting their money’s worth for what they are paying to come and watch — not just on the field, but off the field too.”

Joe will continue to serve as the On-Field Host for the Bismarck Larks. To see the Larks’ schedule for the remainder of the summer 2023 baseball season, visit their website here.