BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Rodeo has once again come to town, and people throughout the country are looking forward to watching the most rip-roaring, rootin’-tootin’ riders in action from the seats of the spectacular new Dale Pahlke Arena. It’s a great time to see the exploits of your favorite bronco busters, bull riders, and even breeders or announcers. However, amidst the bucking broncos and cowboys braving bulls, there’s one person who usually serves as the one keeping the event lighthearted. These are the Rodeo Clowns – and while their main goal in the arena is always to act as comic relief, when it comes to some aspects, the job is no laughing matter.

Behind every good Rodeo Clown stands years of experience, a sense of showmanship, and a genuine love for the profession –and with the Mandan Rodeo set to kick off this weekend, there’s no better time to learn more about them than now. In this edition of The Green Room (which is now more of a green mobile home, now that we think about it), we spoke with Austin Sigley (better known as the Green Hat Clown) about the many aspects that go into a Rodeo Clown’s act, and the important role they play in both rodeo culture and making sure the event is a safe and fun place for everyone.

This is the first year that the Green Hat Clown has performed in Mandan, but this isn’t his first rodeo (physically or metaphorically). Sigley has been a rodeo clown for over a decade, and his career in entertainment is even longer. Although he states that he’s been a clown since he was in the womb, the shift to Rodeo Clown, he states, was certainly an unexpected one — especially how it first began.

“I didn’t grow up in rodeo,” he explains. “My background is actually in theater, so my comedy came before the rodeo did — which is kind of backward compared to other Rodeo Clowns. A lot of Clowns grow up in rodeo or around rodeo, then get a microphone and start telling jokes. A lot of people in the industry grew up in rodeo or around it. I was the opposite in that the comedy came first. There’s not really a process, and ironically, that’s how it started for me.

According to Sigley, his first encounter with Rodeo Clowning came when he attended Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo in his home state of Utah, where he and his friend group spotted top clown Keith Isley. This would spur his interest in pursuing Rodeo Clowning as a career — and through some failures and constant improvement, he’s worked his way up over the years to be a fan favorite in his own right. However, as he states, this story isn’t too out of the ordinary: quite a few people (Isley and Sigley included) started with little intention to be a full-time Rodeo Clown, but one way or another, the profession has grown on them.

“It was never on my radar to do this,” he continues. “I was going to do theater professionally, but my friends all said I should try, and I was just dumb enough to pull the trigger on it. I went home literally the next day, called every rodeo in Utah, and asked if they had a Rodeo Clown. My first attempt at a small county fair was a trainwreck, but I kept my nose to the grindstone, and now we’re here at one of North Dakota’s biggest rodeos. You also hear a lot of stories of people who were just given the mic when the clown didn’t show up.”

But what about education? Although many people have joked about Clown College, Signey notes that it is indeed a real thing — however, as these programs are tailored more for those hoping for a career in the circus, it is not a necessity for Rodeo Clowns Really, he states, all you need is a tough body, quick thinking, confidence on stage, and the ability to make people laugh.

“Everybody’s story is a little bit different, but there’s no official process,” he states. “It takes zero training or anything like that. As long as you’re funny and semi-athletic, anybody can do it. I used to have my own comedy hypnosis show in Branson, Missouri, so that helped to tune my standup comedy and off-the-cuff humor skills, which really helps. At that point, I was used to telling jokes and wearing makeup, so that was kind of an easy transition. I never had an issue with stage fright or wanting to be in the spotlight, and I think that also helped move my act into more of a natural performance as far as rodeo goes.”

Above all, though, Sigley says the key to becoming a successful Rodeo Clown is to learn to read the room, as well as how to work a crowd. As the venue of a rodeo changes, so too can its’ audience — and as such, knowing how to quickly adapt your humor to better fit them and the situation at hand is essential.

“My humor changes per rodeo, per performance, per night, per city, based on what I have in the stands and what people are responding to,” he explains. “When I get introduced to the rodeo at the beginning, I’ve got a minute to tell an opening joke or monologue, and I carefully craft that into what some would call an edgier joke, or something that will help me to read the room right off the bat. Rodeo is universal. It doesn’t matter if you’re 6, 26, 66, or 96, you’re coming to have a good time, and it’s my job to make sure that every age, every demographic, has that — whether it’s high-fiving the kids or telling jokes that only the kids can get. Family is important at the rodeo, and it’s essential that an entire family can come to one place and all have a good time together.”

For those looking to get into the practice themselves, Sigley recommends not only hitting the stage to become more comfortable around crowds and polishing your ability to change comedic styles, but also hitting the gym. Amidst discussions of humor and crowd-reading, an added emphasis on physical fitness may seem strange, but it isn’t in the slightest — many clowns in any field need to have degrees of both strength and endurance to perform the gymnastic maneuvers, prop comedy, and rapid movement that many acts entail. The same is true for Rodeo Clowns, who often need to continue their tomfoolery amidst kicked-up dust and summer heat.

“Athleticism really plays into rodeo as a whole,” Sigley states. “I hit the gym almost every single day to stay in shape. In big arenas like the one we have here in Mandan, you’ve got to cover the whole ground. It’s like a football stadium, and I’ve got to run back and forth to make sure every single person in the stands — whether they’re in the front row or the top row — can see me and is having a good time. I know we wear makeup and baggy clothes, and it looks silly, but it’s a really tough job.”

Of course, there is a dual purpose to this physical fitness. Rodeo Clowns aren’t just there for comic relief. Anyone who enters a ring at the same time as an angry bull needs to be there for a purpose — and in the case of the clowns, it’s to help out the riders if a horse or bull goes into an unexpected frenzy.

“The bullfighting is where it gets tricky,” Sigley continues. “You have to be really brave or really stupid to be a Rodeo Clown. Anybody who’s willing to trap themselves in a barrel while a 2,000-pound bull charges at you is one or the other. The Cowboys rely on us as the Rodeo Clown and the Bullfighters to be there if they get into a sticky spot. Our responsibility is to make sure everybody walks out of the arena safely. When you’re dealing with animals, anything can happen, and we need to keep the show rolling- because no matter what, ‘The Show Must Go On.'”

Although most bulls and horses are trained to buck or go wild only when they hear the buzzer, there are, of course, times when the animals tend to lose control and threaten their riders. This is when the Rodeo Clowns come in, and turn their comedic barrels into unexpectedly mighty barricades for the sake of safety. While these barrels look like plastic or almost rubber from a distance, they are actually much more durable than one would expect — Sigley’s Coors Barrel is about 175 pounds of solid steel, and is so heavy that it needs a set of handles to lift.

“It’s ‘Cowboy Protection’,” he explains. “The barrel acts as the ‘island of safety’ for a cowboy. I’ve got handles in it so that I can move it around, and it’s my job to get in between the fallen rider and the bull. Every Rodeo Clown has to have their own, but some stock contractors will have a spare. When the barrel gets hit, it feels like you’re in a car accident with no airbags, but it keeps me safe.”

Thankfully, the Rodeo Clown is never alone when staring down a bull. Sigley is also joined by assistant Bullfighters who can help steer the animal away from a potential target, allowing the trio to ensure the cowboy remains as protected as possible.

Thankfully, I’ve two other great Bullfighters with me, too. They’re way more athletic than I am, and it’s their job to grab the bull by the horns — literally — and pull him in a different direction to keep the cowboy safe. We call it ‘The Toro Blender’. There are usually two Bullfighters and one Rodeo Clown, and we all do our jobs individually, but together… it’s really kind of an art form when you look at it like that.”

What makes this art form so impressive, perhaps, is the fact that everything that occurs on the rodeo grounds is live and unscripted. On top of this, the animals used in larger events like the Mandan Rodeo tend to be some of the best, strongest, and wildest in the industry — meaning they’re also the ones who are the most dangerous when they go berserk.

“When Dakota Pro Rodeo and Chad Berger Bucking Bulls bring these top-notch animal athletes, you never know what’s going to happen. The bulls know their job just as well as we do — when the buzzer goes, they throw the cowboy, and go back to enjoy some water and hay. But on the off chance we get one that’s feeling a little frisky and tries to go after the cowboy — or god forbid, me or one of the bullfighters — that’s what we’re there for. And let’s be honest… the crowd wants to see the Rodeo Clown get hit by a bull.”

With this discussion in mind, we begin to have a better understanding of Rodeo Clowns themselves — but where, exactly, did the Green Hat Clown come from? The answer is one that lies in Sigley’s own experience with marketing and the arts of clown costuming and makeup. His eponymous green hat, baggy pants, and bright-colored jacket are all rooted in the goal of standing out.

“My whole outfit was carefully put together,” Sigley recounts. “My favorite color is green, which is one of the reasons why I wear the green hat, but it’s also psychologically the most eye-catching color — which means it doesn’t matter where you’re sitting in the arena, you’ll be able to spot the Rodeo Clown because of the green hat. There also wasn’t anyone else really wearing a green hat. Everyone kind of changes their outfits from night to night, but I wanted to have a definitive, recognizable look — a brand, really — so that people could recognize me no matter what rodeo I’m at, even if they’ve forgotten my name.”

Outfits are one thing, but makeup is another. Clowns in theater and the circus take the colors and designs of their faces very seriously — to the point where some clowns actually trademark their makeup patterns by painting them on eggs — and while these white faces and red lips may seem disturbing to some, there’s a perfectly good reason for that. The ‘white face’ or fully made-up faces we typically see on ‘scary clowns’ are not actually meant to be seen close-up as much as to give a general idea of where facial features are when viewed from a great distance. This makes encountering them close-up unnerving at times. In the case of the Green Hat Clown, though, Sigley takes more inspiration from European and Cirque Du Soleil clowns — his makeup is vibrant enough to give a clear depiction of his emotions from a distance, but not so much that it would come off as uncanny and terrifying, a trait he claims is another takeaway from his previous experience in show business.

“Some clowns have full red faces, and that can be kind of scary for kids,” he explains. “The way I’ve done my makeup and accentuated my laugh lines and smile without looking too ‘Ronald McDonald’, everyone can see what my facial expressions are, no matter where you’re sitting in the arena. You know I’m smiling, and if a kid sees me smiling, they’re going to smile, and it’s going to feel safe to give the clown a high-five. We’ve got some green, blue, and yellow on the face too… the yellow circle and blue X on my cheeks are nods to the two Rodeo Clowns that got me started, John Harrison and Keith Isley. I might have thought a little too hard about it, but for me, it’s important to have those meanings in the things I enjoy.”

With all the effort that clowns put into their costumes, makeup, performances, and body, it makes one wonder what they get out of activities like this. The risk of throwing oneself in front of a bull is one that people wouldn’t normally take unless they genuinely loved what they did — and according to Sigley, this is the case for him and plenty of other Rodeo Clowns in the industry.

“What I get out of it is the ability to be around thousands of people at a time,” he states, “and being able to give them a break from the harsh reality that our world is. A lot of people have a hard time working so many hours to pay bills and get food. But when they come to the rodeo, they can bring their family, they can laugh, have a good time, and forget about it all. That’s really important to me, and it’s very rewarding to be able to provide that to people. To provide a break, and a little bit of happiness. Even as we’re standing here right now, this is my world. My stage. My football stadium. This is where the energy and the life just get breathed into me. To hear the laughter from the crowd, and to hear the thundering hooves of the pickup man riding around… there’s nothing like it. It’s why we do what we do.”

This concept of thrill and community isn’t one that’s just reserved for the cowboys and clowns, however: as Sigley states, part of the joy of the rodeo is that it brings everyone together. Regardless of your status or walk of life, you’re always welcome to join in the festivities — and much like Sigley himself learned, you never know what you might discover there.

“This isn’t just a show, or a movie,” he proclaims. “You’re not just coming out to watch what we’re doing. You’re here to be a part of it. Rodeo is a community — whether you have a horse of have ever been to a rodeo before, when you come here, you’re family, and you’ll leave with a different perspective on life. There’s nothing quite like the cowboy way.”

Austin will be the first Rodeo Clown to perform at the new location in Mandan, and he states that this will be an incredible experience for everyone — if not for the sport itself, but for the chance to break in the brand-new arena for the first time. He strongly encourages everyone who can swing by to attend this year’s Mandan Rodeo in person for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

To learn more about the history, schedule, and many appearances of the Green Hat Clown, visit Austin’s website here. There’s also still time to get tickets to the many days of the Mandan Rodeo — you can do so by visiting the event’s website, or by calling 701-877-4386.