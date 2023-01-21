BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On her website, young up-and-coming country star Savanah Benz is referred to as a true grassroots girl at heart, who boasts both ‘Country Roots and Cowboy Boots’. Inspired by all of the country classics, Savannah hopes to stay true to the legendary style of old-fashioned country music while bringing a fresh new face to it.

This is a combination that seems to have worked out quite well for the young singer: over the past years, she’s been able to open for and even play alongside the likes of modern country icons, travel back and forth from Nashville for music, and write and record plenty of her own songs.

Benz has performed on KX’s Studio 701 show not just once, or even twice, but a surprising three times — and during each one, she’s changed, both in her musical style and as a person. It’s always fascinating to witness one’s growth, and in the Green Room, we’re especially interested in knowing just how far Savanah believes she’s come in between her appearances. In this exclusive interview, we asked Savanah about the past, present, and future of her musical career.

According to Savanah herself, she first began singing after watching Danielle Bradbery — one of her biggest inspirations and idols — win the televised singing competition ‘The Voice’. This drive to practice singing would later culminate in her competing in the 2019 Minot State Fair’s Talent Contest- where she took first place for a cover of Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter”. But her interest in music took hold long before Bradbery’s 2013 televised victory.

Q: Tell us how you discovered your interest in music. What was it that made you decide to become a performer? And why specifically in your style of choice?

“Growing up, I had always loved listening to music. Country music was always playing around the house when I was young, so I took a love to it at an early age. In fact, one of the very first songs I ever learned was “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash. When I was 9, I had watched the television show, “The Voice” and saw Danielle Bradbery (who’s now a professional country singer) perform and win the show. She definitely was a big inspiration for me, and so after that, I’d sing even more around the house and took it a little more seriously. Then, when I was 12, I started singing at a few events like my parent’s 25th anniversary, ND Got Talent at Buckstop Junction, etc. I wanted to take my love for music even further, so when I was 14, I got my first paying gig at “Bismarket.” After that, I kept pursuing my music career even more and knew the stage was where I belonged.” With such a history with country music, it’s no wonder that Benz would gravitate to the genre as her style of choice. “Country Music has always had a place in my heart. There is no other genre of music that makes me feel the same way that Country does. I absolutely love how it tells a story, and has so much heart and soul poured into it. Whether you need a song to cry to, sing at the top of your lungs, laugh to, play at a funeral or wedding, or to line dance to, there is always a song for that in Country Music. Since I was young, I have listened to Loretta Lynn, Alan Jackson, Johnny Cash, etc. These musicians were some of my biggest inspirations in music as well! I also grew up out of town, with horses, four-wheelers, etc. I guess you could say the country in my blood and soul came naturally, so I definitely gravitated towards Country.”

Time has passed since those original performances, and while Savanah’s musical career has been going wonderfully, she isn’t willing to let it keep her from pursuing higher education. In addition to her albums and shows, Benz is also a college student — and managing these two lives, according to her, is just as difficult as it sounds.

Q: Being a college-age student and a musician is a lot of work. How do you manage to juggle them? And what do you plan on doing in college?

“Being a college student and a musician can be a challenging combination at times. It’s a little more stressful balancing the two as a college student rather than as a high school student. However, I try my best to prioritize both of them because academics and music are very important to me. When I have time away from class, you can usually find me in my dorm or at home songwriting, practicing my music, or making musical TikToks in my car or living room! If I know I have gigs coming up during the week or weekend, I work extra hard to complete my homework beforehand so I can just enjoy performing! I usually travel to Nashville for music during my college breaks as well. In college, I am currently studying Business Administration and possibly transitioning my major to Music Business, but I’m not 100% sure about that decision yet.”

As anyone who’s spent time in higher education can attest, taking tests and managing school can be incredibly stressful. Between that and performing on a stage, it would lead one to believe that it’s merely a matter of choosing one stressful position over the other. But curiously — or not surprisingly, depending on who you ask — Savanah sees the stage as a much less difficult place to be than in the classroom. In fact, it’s her favorite place to be.

Q: How do you feel when you’re on stage? Is there a lot of stage fright, or have you become more comfortable with crowds over your career?

“When I’m on stage, that is my happy place and my comfort zone. Performing on stage is one of my favorite things to do! My confidence has grown immensely on stage over the past couple of years, and the crowds have grown as well. I love performing for big crowds and so far have felt pretty comfortable on stage with them! The goal is to keep growing those audiences and one day sell out shows! When I grab my guitar & the microphone touches my hand on stage, I immediately feel right at home, doing what I love to do. Every time I step on that stage, it just reminds me even more that this is the career/dream that I want to pursue like no other, and it gives me a confidence boost because of that. I love seeing people in the crowd relate to the music as well when I perform, that is one of my favorite aspects about it! Interacting with the crowd while on stage is a blast! Whether that’s playing a song request, finding out it’s someone’s birthday in the crowd and singing the birthday song for them, seeing people dancing together, hearing people sing the songs back to you…it’s truly magical!”

This confidence on stage is something that’s been there throughout most of Benz’s career, but according to her, many of the other aspects we see now have changed greatly. She’s come far since her first appearance, and a lot of that has to do with her journey as both a musician and a person.

Q: You’ve been on Studio 701 a few times now. What would you say has changed the most about you between your visits?

“I’d say quite a bit has changed since my very first Studio 701 appearance. Looking back at my first appearance, I don’t think I knew what the next couple of years would have in store and I’m so extremely grateful for all the opportunities I have been given since. From the first few Studio 701 appearances to my latest appearance this year, I have grown immensely as an artist, songwriter, and performer. I have recorded and released new original music to all streaming platforms, I have opened for famous country singers like David Lee Murphy, Julia Cole, and Brandon Jones, I have been able to play shows in Nashville and meet some insanely talented musicians, etc. It honestly makes me a little emotional thinking back to when I first did an interview on Studio 701 to where I am now and I couldn’t be more thankful for what God has provided in my journey so far.”

These recent appearances on Studio 701 are only one chapter in her recent advances, and in the coming years, she hopes to move on to even more venues… including her dream performance, a sold-out show at the Grand Ole Opry.

Q: Where do you see your music career headed? What is your dream performance/venue/goal?

“Looking into the future, I hope to see my career take off by playing sold-out shows, touring around the U.S., hopefully living in Nashville doing music, releasing more original music, etc. My dream performance/venue in North Dakota would be the Burning Hills Amphitheatre in Medora. Growing up, I rarely missed a show at the Medora Musical. It’s one of the coolest outdoor stages with the best scenery. I hope to perform on that stage one day! My ultimate goal though would be to perform at the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium someday in Nashville, TN! I have always loved watching the Grand Ole Opry on TV and Youtube. I have even been to the Opry House a few times in person to catch a few shows, and seeing some of my inspirations in Country Music up on that stage fulfilling their own dream gives me courage and a passion to hopefully someday get there as well. The Grand Ole Opry is like the ‘golden stage’ for me, and that is a big dream of mine!”

It’s a long road to the Opry, but with enough time and practice, we at KX have faith that Savanah will get there. And with some of the hints she’s shared with us regarding her plans for 2023, we’ve got a feeling that her goal might be getting closer sooner than we expect.

Q6: Do you have any plans for future albums, tours, songs, or appearances you’d like to share with KX?

“Currently, I do have plans for future song releases. I have more music on the way for 2023 that I have already recorded in Nashville, TN. I am super excited to share what my next single will be when the time comes because this next song means so much to me and who I am. It is a vulnerable song and I’m so grateful to make music like this because it not only helps me heal and pour out my emotions/heart, but it also can help others going through similar situations. I also have a surprise coming of something I recently worked on in Nashville at the beginning of this year!”

Savanah is only beginning her full journey into music, but here at KX, we’re ready to support her every step of the way — and hopefully, she’ll keep returning to Studio 701 to show us just how far she can go.

More information on Savanah Benz’s biography, career, and music can be found on her website. Visit Savanahbenzmusic.com for more from the musician, as well as for links to her social media.