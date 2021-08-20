“The grief we feel isn’t something a trial will fix,” says widow of murder victim

Chad Isaak was found guilty Friday morning of all counts, including four counts of murder, burglary, and unlawful entry and unlawful use of a vehicle. Audible gasps could be heard throughout the courtroom as the judge read the verdict.



“The grief we feel for the four lives lost on April 1, 2019 isn’t something that a trial will fix,” said Jackie Fakler, widow of Robert, one of the four people killed.



Though the trial was absent of a clear motive, prosecutors offered up a theory, believing it could be tied to RJR Maintenance and Management taking over management of the mobile home park where Isaak resided. Robert and Jackie Fakler were co-owners of the company.

“I don’t think everything was rosy with him when RJR Maintenance and Management took over. I don’t think he’s a person who adapts to change easily. And I think that was a significant change in his world as to how the park was managed,” said Gabrielle Goter, prosecuting attorney.

Goter acknowledged that few people knew Isaak well. A sentiment echoed by the judge who said he wanted to learn more.



“I’m going to order a pre-sentence investigation in this matter,” said Judge David Reich. “These are very serious crimes and obviously will entail a very serious sentence. However, I don’t have really any information about the defendant. I would like that. I think everyone would like to know a little more about the defendant before he’s sentenced in this matter.”

Isaak’s defense attorney said that more information about Isaak would come to light following the pre-sentence investigation.

For those gathered at RJR, it was an emotional day filled with tears for many. But it was also a day filled with laughter as they recounted the memories of those they love. Memories like a prank involving a Care Bear.

“We all had this stupid Care Bear for the first three years we started in business. And the prank was where would it end up?” said Fakler. “In somebody’s vehicle with an outfit on, or a Cowboy hat or something. So these guys, these people,” Jackie said looking at a photo of Robert, William Cobb, Lois Cobb, and Adam Fuehrer, “would run around and….What are some of the odd things they did with that Bear?” Jackie asked.



“You can’t tell them,” said Deanna Finnie, RJR office manager. The room of RJR employees erupted in laughter.

A sentencing for Isaak will be held once a pre-sentence investigation is completed.