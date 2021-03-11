The Hub: Community center hosts ping pong tournament fundraiser

The Hub recovery community center opened five months ago as a resource for those in recovery. It’s a venue for people in the Bismarck community to host events as well.

Since opening, it’s become busy with meetings and events, so the city has required them to put up a parking lot. KX News spoke with the founder of the Hub about all the fun things taking place there and how the community can help.

One event is the Ping Pong for Parking fundraiser taking place March 14.

