STACKER — Air travel looks very different now than it did just a few years ago when the coronavirus pandemic grounded folks around the world, putting a halt to travel for both leisure and business.

In 2020, passenger traffic on U.S. airlines was at its lowest since the mid-1980s, with just 369 million passengers. In 2021, the U.S. started to get back to more normal air travel levels, and by 2022, the country was up to 853 million airline passengers. By the looks of it, 2023 is likely to outpace those numbers and return to pre-pandemic levels—nearly 3 million people flew in and out of U.S. airports daily as of April 2023, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Organization.

When you’re at the airport, shuffling around with your roller bag, backpack, neck pillow, and water bottle among the thousands of other passengers doing the same, you’re probably not too concerned with more than your flight. Is it on time? Who will be sitting next to you? Did your checked bag make it onto the plane?

But when you’re not in flight mode, you may be wondering where all of the other folks at your local airport are traveling to. To answer that question, Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Bismarck Municipal using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Destinations are ranked by total passengers from October 2022 to September 2023.

Read on to find out if your flight patterns are similar to your fellow Bismarck Municipal travelers.

1 / 6

Brittx // Shutterstock

#6. Orlando Sanford International (Sanford, FL)

– Passengers: 9,095 (3.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Allegiant Air: 9,095

2 / 6

randy andy // Shutterstock

#5. Harry Reid International (Las Vegas, NV)

– Passengers: 18,885 (7.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Allegiant Air: 18,433

— #2. Global Crossing Airlines: 178

— #3. Swift Air, LLC d/b/a Eastern Air Lines d/b/a Eastern: 170

3 / 6

Nate Hovee // Shutterstock

#4. Phoenix – Mesa Gateway (Phoenix, AZ)

– Passengers: 33,240 (13.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Allegiant Air: 33,240

4 / 6

Canva

#3. Dallas/Fort Worth International (Dallas/Fort Worth, TX)

– Passengers: 38,660 (15.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Envoy Air: 20,935

— #2. SkyWest Airlines: 16,277

— #3. Mesa Airlines: 1,448

5 / 6

Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#2. Denver International (Denver, CO)

– Passengers: 51,548 (20.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. SkyWest Airlines: 50,284

— #2. Frontier Airlines: 1,264

6 / 6

ostreetphotography // Shutterstock

#1. Minneapolis-St Paul International (Minneapolis, MN)

– Passengers: 99,847 (39.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. SkyWest Airlines: 72,940

— #2. Delta Air Lines: 26,865

This story originally appeared on Stacker, and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.