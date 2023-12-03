BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Recently, KX News brought you information regarding the most dangerous time of the day for drivers to be on the road — wherein it was revealed that the hour between 6:00 p.m. and 6:59 p.m. is generally when the largest number of fatal accidents occur throughout the country.

However, it’s important to note that the idea of certain times being more dangerous than others does not just apply to drivers. Pedestrians, too, must be on their guard — as new research shows that they are in even more danger during specific hours than those behind the wheel.

To identify the most dangerous time of day for pedestrians, researchers with High Rise Legal Funding observed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and their fatality analysis reporting system (FARS). Here, it was discovered that the darker it becomes outside, the more dangerous it can be for pedestrians — especially during the evening hours. In 2021, a total of 3,730 pedestrians were killed between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 11:59 p.m., which amounts to roughly 50% of all pedestrian fatalities in the year.

Time of Day Number of Pedestrians Percentage of Pedestrians Killed (2021) 12:00 a.m. – 11:59 a.m. 2,671 36.37 12:00 p.m. – 5:59 p.m. 943 12.84 6:00 p.m. – 23:59 p.m. 3,730 50.79 Total 7,344 100% Total Pedestrian Fatalities in 2021 by Time of Day.

This same trend, while not as weighted at the number of fatalities, also carries over to the number of individuals who were hurt by vehicles in 2021. Overall, 36.28% of all pedestrian injuries (or 21,977 incidents) in 2021 took place between 6:00 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

Time of Day Number of Pedestrians Percentage of Pedestrians Injured (2021) 12:00 a.m. – 11:59 a.m. 17,853 29.47% 12:00 p.m. – 5:59 p.m. 20,747 34.25% 6:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. 21,977 36.28% Total 60,577 100% Total Pedestrian Fatalities in 2021 by Time of Day.

Since 2012, the overall number of pedestrian fatalities has risen by 53.34% — and there are multiple explanations as to the source of this increase. According to the NHTSA, in recent years, more people have begun walking to their destinations instead of using their cars. This leads to more pedestrians on the road, and thus, more opportunities for fatal accidents to occur. On top of this, distractions like cell phones and other electronic devices have become more widespread in vehicles, which can lead to crashes caused by distracted driving (especially in the case of younger drivers).

In addition to these time statistics, High Rise’s study also made note of a series of interesting discoveries related to pedestrian accidents across the states. Below are three major points of additional information pertaining to these incidents:

1: Most pedestrian fatalities in 2021 occurred during weekdays, and approximately 57% of all fatalities occurred between 6:00 a.m. on Monday and 6:00 p.m. on Friday. By extension, the remaining 43% took place on weekends (categorized as ranging from 6:00 p.m. on Friday to 6:00 a.m. on Monday by the NHTSA). However, as the weekend is only two days, it is generally considered to be the more dangerous time for walkers.

2: Pedestrians between the ages of 55-69 years old made up 1,872 of the total fatality numbers throughout the country in 2021– and 10% of these occurred during the month of November. The study noted that older pedestrians are more likely to die as a result of their injuries than younger walkers, as the aging process makes their skin and bones much more fragile.

3: During the year in question, only 16% of pedestrian fatalities occurred at an intersection, with another 75% taking place other places on the road. The remaining 9% are classified as occurring on ‘other’ roads. A statement from the NHTSA suggests that these fatalities are primarily due to the pedestrians themselves — who tend to ‘dash out’ into the road, which gives drivers less time to respond and avoid a crash.

“The study shows us that pedestrians are most at risk during the nighttime hours,” states a spokesperson for High Rise Legal Funding. “Alcohol consumption is one of the largest risk factors for pedestrians, not only from drivers but also from themselves, as alcohol can impair decisions. The holiday period covering Thanksgiving and Christmas is one of the most dangerous times of year for pedestrians. This is due to more people traveling to visit family and friends or going out to celebrate. With more drivers on the road during the holiday period, there is an increased likelihood for vehicle accidents to happen, with the National Safety Council estimating that between 400-600 fatalities happen each year during holidays. It is essential for pedestrians and drivers to practice caution when going out at the weekend or on holidays. Reducing the length of time on or near the road will help to increase safety.”

Although the topic of safety on the road most commonly applies to drivers, it is worth noting that there are plenty of things that pedestrians can do in order to reduce their chances of being involved in an accident. For tips on safely navigating roads on foot, visit this page on Vision Zero’s website.