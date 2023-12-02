BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In discussing vehicle crashes, there are many aspects to consider — including the age of the drivers, the driving maneuvers leading up to the accident, and the weather conditions on the road among others. However, the time frame during which a collision occurs is also an important part of piecing together what exactly occurs at the scene of the incident. And as a new study shows, taking a closer look at these times can also highlight the most dangerous periods to drive in every state.

In a recent study by legal funding experts at Tribeca Lawsuit Loans, researchers studied the most up-to-date information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to discover when the most fatal crashes occurred in each state between 2017 and 2021. Here, it was discovered that the hour from 6:00 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. is an incredibly dangerous time to drive throughout the nation — being the time when the most accidents occur in the largest number of states. Of the 177,409 fatal crashes that occurred throughout the US between 2017 and 2021, 5.91% of these accidents (roughly 10,4850) took place during this time period. The same can be said for other notably dangerous times across the country — many of which occurred during the evening hours.

Time Number of States in Which Time is Most Dangerous 6:00 p.m. – 6:59 p.m. 12 5:00 p.m. – 5:59 p.m. 10 8:00 p.m. – 8:59 p.m. 6 3:00 p.m. – 3:59 p.m. 6 9:00 p.m. – 9:59 p.m. 5 4:00 p.m. – 4:59 p.m. 4 2:00 p.m. – 2:59 p.m. 4 7:00 p.m. – 7:59 p.m. 1 1:00 p.m. – 1:59 p.m. 1 11:00 a.m. – 11:59 a.m. 1

This trend, while still fairly strong throughout the United States, is not exactly the same for North Dakota — where the data indicates that the deadliest time to drive in the Peace Garden State is from 7:00 – 7:59 p.m. From 2017-2021, a total of 30 out of the 473 fatal accidents occurring in ND (or 6.34%) occurred during this time.

State Most Dangerous Time Number of Fatal Crashes at Time (2017-2021) Total Fatal Crashes (2017-2021) Percentage of Total Fatal Crashes at Time (2017-2021) North Dakota 7:00 p.m. – 7:59 p.m. 30 473 6.34% North Dakota fatal crash statistics, 2017-2021

“With the primary theme of this data being that rush hour is arguably the most dangerous time to drive,” Tribeca Lawsuit Loans’ CEO Rory Donadio states, “it can be pointed out that half the hours of the day, like early hours of the morning, don’t even feature. However, this doesn’t mean these times aren’t dangerous in themselves, with fewer cars on the road still posing a serious crash risk with potentially less cautious drivers.”

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has plenty of information about defensive driving, education, safety, and training to help you stay safe on the road — regardless of the time of day. To view their list of resources, visit the department’s website here.