BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The more we get out and active, the greater our chance of getting injured. Fortunately, we live in an age where one doesn’t need to visit the doctor in order to find the best steps to take when it comes to dealing with a disease or injury. However, when it comes to injuries in each state, it’s important to know which ones we’re the most concerned about.

In the study, Chicago-based Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers analyzed Google keyword planner data for a list of 102 injuries in the 50 states (and Washington D.C.) over the previous twelve months. Each state’s five most frequently-Googled injuries were then ranked based on their average monthly search volume. Below is a list of the five most common injury searches in North Dakota.

#1: Bursitis (493 Monthly Searches)

Bursitis, as the name would imply, is a condition that inflames the Bursae (the fluid-filled sacs that cushion the bones and muscles near your joints), and typically causes both swelling and joint pain. While it normally heals on its own, it can be an extremely painful and uncomfortable experience beforehand. Although not always the case, Bursitis can be caused by overworking in jobs that require repetitive movements or that place prolonged pressure on joints.

Carpal Tunnel generally occurs when the Median Nerve (a nerve running from your forearm into the palm of your hand) becomes overly pressed or squeezed at the wrist, causing numbness, weakness, pain, and swelling of the hand or fingers. There is typically no single cause of Carpal Tunnel, but some contributing factors include sex, medications, previous medical conditions, or jobs that require prolonged or repetitive flexing of the wrist. Treatment of Carpal Tunnel can range anywhere from worksite changes and wrist exercises to splints or surgery.

Shin Splints are caused when the shins, muscles, tendons, and bones become overworked, and are particularly common in athletes who have recently made changes to their training routines. The primary symptom of these splints is pain, which can be excruciating if one continues to walk on injured shins. Treatment plans can include ice, relaxing one’s workout schedule, and the use of painkillers.

This traumatic injury occurs when the top layers of one’s skin or tissues rip from the underlying muscle, and are usually life-threatening due to the tissue death, extreme blood loss, and shock that they can bring. Degloving injuries are typically caused by motor vehicle accidents, falls, animal attacks, or accidents involving sports and construction. They are most common in the legs, but can affect both the upper and lower body. Unlike many other injuries on this list, a Degloving accident cannot be treated easily, and usually require physical therapy, fluid draining, and the removal of dead skin.

Finally, Muscle Strain is the fifth most searched injury in North Dakota. A majority of muscle strains are actually caused by singular events, including using poor posture when lifting. Chronic muscle strains, on the other hand, result from the repeated stress of a muscle when using the same motion. These strains also account for a major portion of sports-related injuries.

North Dakota’s results were similar to many states — all three of its most frequently-Googled injuries are those that are also those that are shared across the nation. Of all the surveyed areas, Bursitis was the most often-Googled injury in 32 out of 51 (including ND)– with Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Shin Splints being the most common in 12 and 7 surveyed areas, respectively.

(Image Credit: Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers LLC)

“Injuries are always unexpected and can have a long-time effect both mentally and physically,” said a spokesperson for Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers. “This research highlights what injuries individuals are searching, and are most concerned about, by spreading this knowledge, we can make people more aware of what some of the most common injuries are. It is fascinating to see how this research is reflective across all the states, such as bursitis being the top searched injury in 32 states.”

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have noted, the fact that some of these conditions can be caused by practices that are necessary for work adds to their interest — as work-related injuries have become more and more of a concern in recent times. In 2020, the CSC estimates that there were around 1.8 million workers in the US who had to be treated in emergency departments for work-related injuries.