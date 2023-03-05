STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in North Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in North Dakota from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in North Dakota
#50. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 220
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 114 (#109 most common name, -48.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149
#49. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 222
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#90 (tie) most common name, -40.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,985
#48. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 233
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#69 (tie) most common name, -24.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,546
#47. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 234
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 454 (#6 most common name, +94.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #63
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,858
#46. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 237
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 237 (#47 most common name, 0.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 102,075
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in North Dakota
#45. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 246
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 303 (#23 (tie) most common name, +23.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,965
#44. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 251
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 141 (#84 most common name, -43.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #92
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 39,597
#43. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 253
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 284 (#29 (tie) most common name, +12.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797
#42. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 254
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 366 (#15 most common name, +44.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360
#41. Landon
Landon is a name of English origin meaning “long hill”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 257
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 248 (#43 most common name, -3.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,055
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in North Dakota
#40. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 259
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 119 (#102 (tie) most common name, -54.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810
#39. Parker
Parker is a name of English origin meaning “park keeper”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 265
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 279 (#32 most common name, +5.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #96
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 35,663
#38. Carson
Carson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Carr”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 266
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 244 (#44 most common name, -8.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #86
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 44,564
#37. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 272
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 252 (#41 most common name, -7.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476
#36. Kaden
Kaden is a name of Arabic origin meaning “companion”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 278
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 102 (#126 (tie) most common name, -63.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #99
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 34,564
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in North Dakota
#35. Brady
Brady is a name of Irish origin meaning “broad eyes”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 278
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 102 (#126 (tie) most common name, -63.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #100
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 34,226
#34. Brayden
Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning “brave”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 281
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 222 (#53 most common name, -21.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #76
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 50,312
#33. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 285
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 261 (#36 most common name, -8.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057
#32. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 285
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 303 (#23 (tie) most common name, +6.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,487
#31. Evan
Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 287
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#57 most common name, -29.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,128
#30. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 287
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 396 (#13 most common name, +38.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127
#29. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 288
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 250 (#42 most common name, -13.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968
#28. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 301
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 174 (#73 most common name, -42.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208
#27. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 308
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#4 most common name, +51.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328
#26. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 313
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 362 (#16 most common name, +15.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474
#25. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 314
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 107 (#120 (tie) most common name, -65.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582
#24. Cole
Cole is a name of English origin meaning “swarthy, coal-black”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 326
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 134 (#88 most common name, -58.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #68
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,838
#23. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 337
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#67 most common name, -46.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972
#22. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 345
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 415 (#10 most common name, +20.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #75
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,321
#21. Gavin
Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning “white hawk”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 354
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 274 (#33 most common name, -22.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422
#20. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 355
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 254 (#39 (tie) most common name, -28.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793
#19. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 370
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 289 (#27 (tie) most common name, -21.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610
#18. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 379
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 127 (#96 most common name, -66.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735
#17. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 381
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 312 (#22 most common name, -18.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246
#16. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 382
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 258 (#38 most common name, -32.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500
#15. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 383
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 333 (#20 most common name, -13.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,705
#14. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 387
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 412 (#12 most common name, +6.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,495
#13. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 395
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 139 (#87 most common name, -64.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737
#12. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 408
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 299 (#25 most common name, -26.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788
#11. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 419
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 414 (#11 most common name, -1.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #74
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 52,289
#10. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 421
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 210 (#55 most common name, -50.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556
#9. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 422
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 466 (#5 most common name, +10.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446
#8. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 427
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 114 (#109 most common name, -73.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548
#7. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 433
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 237 (#47 most common name, -45.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485
#6. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 437
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#90 (tie) most common name, -69.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093
#5. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 440
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 508 (#2 most common name, +15.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477
#4. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 484
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 289 (#27 (tie) most common name, -40.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819
#3. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 582
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 416 (#9 most common name, -28.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014
#2. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 713
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 358 (#18 most common name, -49.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795
#1. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 720
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 360 (#17 most common name, -50.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911
This article originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.