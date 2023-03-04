STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in North Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in North Dakota from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 227 (#28 most common name, +64.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076

#49. Sierra

Sierra is a name of Spanish origin meaning “mountain range”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#279 (tie) most common name, -83.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #75

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 34,491

#48. Abby

Abby is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “father’s joy”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#300 (tie) most common name, -87.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #121

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 17,065

#47. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#266 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768

#46. Mackenzie

Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 145

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#158 (tie) most common name, -62.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538

#45. Claire

Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 153

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 221 (#30 most common name, +44.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #65

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 38,954

#44. Kylie

Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning “boomerang”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 153

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#95 (tie) most common name, -35.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,406

#43. Jenna

Jenna is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 40 (#201 (tie) most common name, -74.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #60

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,261

#42. Mckenna

Mckenna is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “to soar”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#97 (tie) most common name, -37.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #124

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 16,204

#41. Faith

Faith is a name of Latin origin meaning “confidence” or “trust”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 157

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#130 most common name, -54.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,759

#40. Haley

Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 157

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#251 most common name, -82.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,010

#39. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 78 (#120 most common name, -51.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958

#38. Mckenzie

Mckenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “fair”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 164

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 67 (#139 most common name, -59.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #102

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,469

#37. Katelyn

Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 46 (#181 most common name, -72.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,809

#36. Mya

Mya is a name of Greek origin meaning “great”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 118 (#76 most common name, -28.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #85

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 28,718

#35. Bailey

Bailey is a name of English origin meaning “law enforcer”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 168

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#75 most common name, -28.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #69

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,819

#34. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 171

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#141 most common name, -62.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411

#33. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 172

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#237 most common name, -82.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310

#32. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 354 (#7 most common name, +95.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 41,641

#31. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 198

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#324 (tie) most common name, -92.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014

#30. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 255 (#18 most common name, +26.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163

#29. Kaylee

Kaylee is a name of American origin meaning “crown”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#52 (tie) most common name, -28.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,397

#28. Addison

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 310 (#13 most common name, +52.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,246

#27. Brooke

Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 209

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#122 most common name, -63.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678

#26. Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 218

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#210 most common name, -83.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885

#25. Brooklyn

Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 224

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 272 (#15 most common name, +21.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #70

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,733

#24. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 228

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 51 (#169 most common name, -77.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469

#23. Paige

Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 245

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 102 (#91 most common name, -58.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,568

#22. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 248

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 91 (#104 most common name, -63.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281

#21. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 33 (#226 (tie) most common name, -86.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812

#20. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 255

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#51 most common name, -42.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144

#19. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 266

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 325 (#10 most common name, +22.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534

#18. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 267

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 201 (#34 most common name, -24.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215

#17. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 280

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 377 (#6 most common name, +34.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442

#16. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 283

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 419 (#5 most common name, +48.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222

#15. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 287

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 213 (#31 most common name, -25.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467

#14. Hailey

Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 291

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 180 (#41 most common name, -38.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963

#13. Sydney

Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 311

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 87 (#111 (tie) most common name, -72.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431

#12. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 322

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#80 (tie) most common name, -64.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734

#11. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 348

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 259 (#16 most common name, -25.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457

#10. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 363

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 129 (#68 (tie) most common name, -64.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972

#9. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 380

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 485 (#4 most common name, +27.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495

#8. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 426

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 122 (#73 most common name, -71.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801

#7. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 436

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 322 (#11 most common name, -26.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882

#6. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 483

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 298 (#14 most common name, -38.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702

#5. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 487

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 573 (#2 most common name, +17.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018

#4. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 499

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 247 (#20 most common name, -50.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714

#3. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 502

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#26 most common name, -52.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723

#2. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 607

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 641 (#1 most common name, +5.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305

#1. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

North Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 637

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 245 (#22 most common name, -61.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172

