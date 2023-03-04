STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in North Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in North Dakota from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 227 (#28 most common name, +64.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076
#49. Sierra
Sierra is a name of Spanish origin meaning “mountain range”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#279 (tie) most common name, -83.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #75
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 34,491
#48. Abby
Abby is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “father’s joy”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#300 (tie) most common name, -87.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #121
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 17,065
#47. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#266 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768
#46. Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 145
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#158 (tie) most common name, -62.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538
#45. Claire
Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 153
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 221 (#30 most common name, +44.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 38,954
#44. Kylie
Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning “boomerang”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 153
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#95 (tie) most common name, -35.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,406
#43. Jenna
Jenna is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 40 (#201 (tie) most common name, -74.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #60
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,261
#42. Mckenna
Mckenna is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “to soar”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#97 (tie) most common name, -37.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #124
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 16,204
#41. Faith
Faith is a name of Latin origin meaning “confidence” or “trust”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 157
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#130 most common name, -54.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,759
#40. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 157
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#251 most common name, -82.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,010
#39. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 78 (#120 most common name, -51.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958
#38. Mckenzie
Mckenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “fair”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 164
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 67 (#139 most common name, -59.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #102
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,469
#37. Katelyn
Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 46 (#181 most common name, -72.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,809
#36. Mya
Mya is a name of Greek origin meaning “great”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 118 (#76 most common name, -28.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #85
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 28,718
#35. Bailey
Bailey is a name of English origin meaning “law enforcer”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 168
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#75 most common name, -28.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #69
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,819
#34. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 171
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#141 most common name, -62.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411
#33. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 172
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#237 most common name, -82.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310
#32. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 354 (#7 most common name, +95.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 41,641
#31. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 198
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#324 (tie) most common name, -92.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014
#30. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 255 (#18 most common name, +26.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163
#29. Kaylee
Kaylee is a name of American origin meaning “crown”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#52 (tie) most common name, -28.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,397
#28. Addison
Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 310 (#13 most common name, +52.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,246
#27. Brooke
Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 209
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#122 most common name, -63.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678
#26. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 218
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#210 most common name, -83.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885
#25. Brooklyn
Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 224
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 272 (#15 most common name, +21.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #70
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,733
#24. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 228
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 51 (#169 most common name, -77.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469
#23. Paige
Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 245
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 102 (#91 most common name, -58.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,568
#22. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 248
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 91 (#104 most common name, -63.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281
#21. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 33 (#226 (tie) most common name, -86.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812
#20. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 255
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#51 most common name, -42.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144
#19. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 266
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 325 (#10 most common name, +22.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534
#18. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 267
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 201 (#34 most common name, -24.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215
#17. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 280
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 377 (#6 most common name, +34.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442
#16. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 283
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 419 (#5 most common name, +48.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222
#15. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 287
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 213 (#31 most common name, -25.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467
#14. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 291
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 180 (#41 most common name, -38.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963
#13. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 311
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 87 (#111 (tie) most common name, -72.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431
#12. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 322
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#80 (tie) most common name, -64.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734
#11. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 348
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 259 (#16 most common name, -25.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457
#10. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 363
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 129 (#68 (tie) most common name, -64.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972
#9. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 380
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 485 (#4 most common name, +27.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495
#8. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 426
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 122 (#73 most common name, -71.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801
#7. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 436
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 322 (#11 most common name, -26.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882
#6. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 483
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 298 (#14 most common name, -38.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702
#5. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 487
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 573 (#2 most common name, +17.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018
#4. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 499
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 247 (#20 most common name, -50.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714
#3. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 502
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#26 most common name, -52.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723
#2. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 607
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 641 (#1 most common name, +5.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305
#1. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
North Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 637
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 245 (#22 most common name, -61.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172
This article originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.