STACKER — Freedom of religion is a constitutionally protected right in the United States provided in the First Amendment. When compared to other countries around the world, however, the U.S. is not particularly religiously diverse.

About 70% of Americans identify as Christian—including all branches and denominations—and nearly 25% are religiously unaffiliated. The greatest religious diversity is split among the remaining 5% of the population. The growing number of people in the U.S. who identify as religiously unaffiliated can be attributed to people, particularly white people, disaffiliating from Christianity.

A 2022 Pew Research model based on historical religion-switching trends predicts that the share of the population identifying as either Christian or unaffiliated will be closer to 50/50 by 2070. If current trends accelerate, Christians could represent less than half of the country’s population.

At a local level, prominent religious affiliations can vary across the U.S., driven by factors like the average age of the population, cultural practices, immigrant communities, and income. Numerous studies reveal that people at lower income levels tend to be more religious than wealthier people, possibly because religion helps people cope with poverty from a psychological standpoint.

Stacker investigated the most popular religious groups in Morton County, ND using data from the U.S. Religion Census. Data was collected in 2020. Religions are ranked by the percentage of adherents compared to the total religious adherents in the county. Ties are broken by the total number of adherents.

#17. Baha’i Faith USA

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 0.0%

– Number of adherents in county: 8

– Number of congregations in county: 0

#16. Conservative Congregational Christian Conference

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 0.2%

– Number of adherents in county: 43

– Number of congregations in county: 1

#15. Assemblies of God

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 0.3%

– Number of adherents in county: 59

– Number of congregations in county: 3

#14. Churches of Christ

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 0.4%

– Number of adherents in county: 66

– Number of congregations in county: 1

#13. Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 0.6%

– Number of adherents in county: 110

– Number of congregations in county: 1

#12. Seventh-day Adventist Church

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 0.8%

– Number of adherents in county: 146

– Number of congregations in county: 1

#11. Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 1.3%

– Number of adherents in county: 225

– Number of congregations in county: 2

#10. United Methodist Church

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 1.3%

– Number of adherents in county: 233

– Number of congregations in county: 1

#9. Church of the Nazarene

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 1.6%

– Number of adherents in county: 293

– Number of congregations in county: 2

#8. Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 2.1%

– Number of adherents in county: 382

– Number of congregations in county: 1

#7. Southern Baptist Convention

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 2.3%

– Number of adherents in county: 405

– Number of congregations in county: 2

#6. Jehovah’s Witnesses

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 2.5%

– Number of adherents in county: 442

– Number of congregations in county: 2

#5. United Church of Christ

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 3.1%

– Number of adherents in county: 556

– Number of congregations in county: 6

#4. Non-denominational Christian Churches

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 3.4%

– Number of adherents in county: 602

– Number of congregations in county: 2

#3. Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 3.5%

– Number of adherents in county: 624

– Number of congregations in county: 4

#2. Evangelical Lutheran Church in America

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 14.8%

– Number of adherents in county: 2,658

– Number of congregations in county: 6

#1. Catholic Church

– Percent of total religious adherents in county: 61.9%

– Number of adherents in county: 11,138

– Number of congregations in county: 12

This article originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.