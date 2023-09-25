MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — The moment many people have been waiting for is here. The National Park Service has finally developed an Environmental Assessment for the Theodore Roosevelt National Park Livestock Plan to address horse and cattle herds within the park.

The assessment lists the history, purpose, and civic enhancement the livestock brings to the park to name a few. As for the proposed options, three alternatives are given:

Alternative A: The No-Action Alternative – A continuation of current management.

Alternative B: Active capture, handling, and removal of horses and cattle – To reduce the herd sizes to zero in an expedited fashion.

Alternative C: Active capture, handling, and removal of horses and cattle – To reduce the herd sizes to zero, but with a phased approach for horses.

You can view more on the techniques for each alternative right here.

The National Parks Service is now opening another public comment period, based on the assessment, until October 25, 2023.

You can submit comments online through the Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/LP.

KX News did request an interview from the National Parks Service. We will bring updates as they become available.