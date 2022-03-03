In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and after enormous pressure from the public, the State Investment Board convened a special teleconference meeting Thursday to discuss its Russian holdings.

In the meeting, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said the state has been able to divest nearly 40% of its Russian assets, decreasing the total amount from $15.9 million to $10 million.

One obstacle that could prevent the board from further divesting is the Russian government imposing capital constraints on the ability of foreign investors to remove the capital from Russia.

North Dakota Watchdog Network Managing Director Dustin Gawrylow told KX, “Most of the Russia investments are likely lost forever because those investments are now illegal to trade, the markets are closed, and there is no demand.”

A statement from the Office of the Governor reads:

“Of the $10 million in Russian investments, $7.8 million is in commingled funds that have multiple investors, and the SIB doesn’t have authority to divest from individual securities within those commingled funds. For the SIB to divest immediately from the Russian investments, it would have to divest its entire investment in the commingled funds – a total of $950 million.“

It’s unknown how long the state is obligated to hold the funds that own these Russian bonds and whether North Dakota would incur any penalties if they were to sell early.

“This isn’t as easy as saying, just clicking sell, and I think that we just have to make sure that the public is aware that this going to take time, and it’s going to take a lot of effort from staff. But, the public needs to know that RIO staff and our managers are doing everything they can to unwind these positions as quickly as possible,” explained SIB member Troy Seibel.

After holding a roughly 45-minute executive session closed to the public, the board reconvened and unanimously voted to work toward divesting the remaining $10 million in Russian assets across three funds managed by the SIB

On Thursday morning, KX went to the Retirement Investment Office before the meeting where Dr. Shelley Lenz confronted Retirement Investment Office Director Jan Murtha about the structure of the meeting.

“That’s the way all the other board members are hearing it as well. Virtual, the same way you would be hearing it, is the same way the board members would be hearing it,” said Murtha.

“It just seems that you’re not being very transparent, and that’s frustrating,” said Dr. Lenz.

“I feel like we are being very transparent,” replied Murtha.

Murtha says a minimum number of the board wanted to hold the meeting virtually, so RIO was allowed to provide the meeting virtually to the public. Lenz says the virtual nature of the meeting could be a barrier for some North Dakotans.

The board also held an executive session closed to virtual attendees. While it was permitted under statute through the power of the Attorney General’s office, Dr. Lenz says now is the time for transparency, not closed-off meetings.

“This our money. This is our sovereign wealth fund and it’s becoming clear that I don’t think the State Investment Board knows what’s going on. Have they been corrupted by outside wall street money managers and they don’t even know it, and now they’re scrambling to figure out how to not look bad, or are they really trying to solve the problem of figuring out where is our money and why can’t we get it back while the bombs are reigning down on our Ukrainian friends?” said Dr. Lenz.

Dr. Lenz is also calling on the SIB to divest from China as it all continues to play out.