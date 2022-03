Norsk Høstfest is bringing back the “highly requested” Texas Tenors for this year’s festival.

The group will take the stage on Friday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. with special guests Matt Vee and the Killer Vee’s Celebrate the Music of Neil Diamond.

Tickets go on sale on April 15.

Acts already announced include Lady A, Daniel O’Donnell, Brantley Gilbert, Old Crow Medicine Show and Big & Rich.