The University of Mary drops Men’s Soccer

The University of Mary says they will drop their men’s soccer program.

The Marauders are a part of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which does not sanction men’s soccer as a sport. The college says there is no other nearby NCAA Division II competition.

This is making scheduling and cost difficult. Men’s soccer has been a part of Marauder athletics for 25 years.

Head Coach Dave Cook and the team found out today according to the school. Their season ended last week.

UMary says they will honor scholarship agreements with student-athletes on the team who choose to stay and continue their education. They will also assist in transfers to other colleges if they wish to continue their soccer career.

“The decision to drop the men’s soccer program was not easy, nor taken lightly,” said University of Mary Director of Athletics Dale Lennon. “A lack of nearby conference affiliation and NCAA Division II competition created an untenable situation. The extensive travel costs to find quality competition continued to rise and opportunities for postseason competition and recognition continued to decrease. Of our 14 games scheduled this season, only nine were against NCAA Division II opponents and our scheduling forced our players to miss 13 days of class.”

The elimination of men’s soccer brings into alignment the University of Mary’s 16 remaining NCAA Division II athletic programs, all of which compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.