MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The hustle and bustle of the annual North Dakota State Fair brings excitement to thousands. But behind the scenes, it can be a different story for the vendors who travel from far and wide in hopes of attracting customers.

From clothing boutiques to household gadgets, 600 vendors and business owners traveled from across the state (and even the country) to sell their products at the North Dakota State Fair. Many business owners say the Fair is a lifestyle, and they quite literally live and breathe it for a full 10 days.

“We bring our campers up here and stay because then you get the full State Fair experience,” said Miss Willow’s Nest Boutique’s owners Tyanna Roux and Suzee Monroe. “Loading the trailer, pricing — I mean, I have three kids. Just getting them all packed up and ready to go to come up here, but it’s all worth it in the end.”

Small business owners, entrepreneurs, and craftsmen say they work tirelessly for weeks — and sometimes even months — to prepare for the event. Still, some years are better than others, depending on the economy and the competition.

“We spent a couple of weeks getting everything ordered, getting it stocked on the shelves, and getting it all packed in,” said Bison Country Brokers Owner Sherry Furcht. “We actually drove back and forth from Bismarck for two days, bringing everything up here, to get it loaded and set up and ready to go.”

One booth consists of an 8×10 space, and costs $400 for the week. But many owners need more than one booth to fit their merchandise.

“Selling a $20 item, we have to sell a lot of them each day to get our profit back,” said Repunzy Custom Printed T-Shirts owner Gregg Ziemba. “And we’ve been struggling over the past six months. To tell you the truth, at a lot of the shows we do just to get the money back, with the economy being so bad. And we sell a product that’s not necessarily something you need.”

Vendors say their colorful and exciting booths take a lot of time, work, and resources to be ready for Fairgoers — but the passion and traditions of the State Fair bring them back to Minot every year.

“This is probably our biggest profit. And fun on top of it,” said Roux and Monroe.

“North Dakota’s a great place. It’s great people,” seconded Ziemba.

“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been worth it, and we just enjoy seeing all the people,” echoed Furcht.

Most vendors are open until Saturday night. Commercial buildings one and three are open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Commercial building two is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.