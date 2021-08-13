Wilton Public School District expands building after increased enrollment

Due to increased enrollment, the Wilton Public School District purchased a four-plex portable building and found a way to add more classroom space within the school.

“We took down a wall in here which used to be a special ed room and I-TV room,” said Andrew Jordan, Wilton Public School District superintendent.

Adjustments that have been made are to help accommodate the greater number of middle school students.

“It’s going to create more of a middle school feel so that it isn’t just an abrupt change from elementary school leaving sixth grade to seventh grade where you’re changing classrooms,” said Macy Wood, Wilton Public School District principal.

Jordan says for the last three years, the district has continued to make classroom adjustments.

“Last year, we had to split our kindergarten group, and then this year, we had to split our first-grade group. We just have a lot of young families in town. We’re seeing an influx of kids coming into kindergarten,” said Jordan.

“We just have split grade levels, and so students get more opportunities to play with different kids and things like that. I just think it’s bringing a lot of life to the Wilton Community,” Wood said.

The four-plex portable building will be used for high school students but it has taken up a huge amount of the parking lot. The school district purchased a home to expand its parking lot.

“Because we’re taking up our parking lot, we’re hoping to sell that house over there to someone who needs it and then utilize that space as a parking lot,” Jordan said.

The adjustments that have been made are likely temporary. Jordan said he believes enrollment will continue to increase.

“We’re going to need more space behind us, that’s the only place where we can move. If we do some expansion, it’s going to have to be towards the north of the back of the school,” he said.