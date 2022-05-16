“I never would have been president if it had not been for my experiences in North Dakota.”

All about the life of the man behind this quote known to many North Dakotans is appearing in a two-part documentary on the History Channel, with part-one set to air on Memorial Day.

The documentary “Theodore Roosevelt” explores Roosevelt’s history as a cowboy, soldier, statesman, conservationist, adventurer, reformer and author who suffered profound personal loss and at age 42 became the youngest president of the United States, having a monumental impact.

The documentary will touch on Roosevelt’s time in the Badlands in 1883, of what is now North Dakota, to his time in New York, from the battlefields of Cuba and eventually to the White House when the assassination of William McKinley catapulted him to the presidency.

To see this two-part series filled with interviews, live-action sequences, Roosevelt’s own words and archival material, tune in to the History Channel for part one on Monday, May 30 at 8 p.m. and part two on Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m.